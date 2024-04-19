The Circuit of the Americas is offering fans a unique opportunity: the option to sell back their Formula 1 Grand Prix tickets for profit.

This year’s U.S. Grand Prix is slated to take place from October 18 to 20 at the COTA. The annual race typically brings-in a huge audience; in 2023, the event was one of the best attended on the Formula 1 calendar with 432,000 fans. COTA organizers expect that number to be similar in 2023 — especially amid a special musical guest.

Organizers have not revealed its 2024 musical headliners yet, however, COTA promises a name that is “perhaps the biggest since Taylor,” referencing Taylor Swift’s 2016 concert. Previously, acts like Bruno Mars, Elton John, and the Rolling Stones have performed at the event. Officials said they are “confident in the strength of this year’s entertainment lineup” that they are offering to buy back previously sold “early bird” passes.

Those who purchased a three-day ground pass ticket have a chance to make a profit if they decide to sell back their tickets to COTA between now and May 6. COTA Chairman Bobby Epstein said that in the past, they’ve had early bird ticket sales before the whole program was developed, and this year, they sold more than 10,000 GA tickets at a price of $299. They will offer those buyers $350 to sell the tickets back.

“It’s an opportunity for fans to turn their early bird passes into a financial win,” COTA said in a social media post. “Whether you choose to keep your tickets and enjoy the shows or you decide to take a profit, you’re a winner!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Circuit of The Americas (@cota_official)

“When we announce our performers for this year’s Grand Prix weekend we know those tickets will be worth well more than they paid,” Epstein said. “So we think that’s an unusual thing. It continues to be about delivering a spectacular event that pleases racing fans, music lovers, campers, anyone that wants to share time with friends and family.”

He said that while “I don’t think many people will take us up on it,” their offer “makes a strong statement for us” and “may even encourage future buyers to realize there’s value in buying early.”

The musical lineup will be revealed on April 29. Following the announcement, COTA said a limited number of general admission 3-day grounds passes will be available. Three-day reserved grandstand tickets are available now.

Those interested in selling back their tickets to COTA can click here.