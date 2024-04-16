Following their 2023 North American Tour, Crowded House will hit the road again for a trek spanning from late summer through fall in support of their upcoming album, Gravity Stars.

The 15-city run will kick off August 29 at The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre in St. Augustine and then head to several cities across North America including Atlanta, New York, Niagara Falls, Highland Park, Bend, and more before wrapping in Paso Robles on September 28 at Vina Robles Amphitheatre.

We're so excited to announce the North American Tour in support of our upcoming album Gravity Stairs! We can’t wait to see you all! Pre-sale begins 4/12 (10am local) through 4/18 (10pm local) 🎫 General on sale Friday, April 19 @ 10am local. https://t.co/ZCxsFVWniY pic.twitter.com/Ny9Dy5bc2k — Crowded House (@CrowdedHouseHQ) April 11, 2024

The band is gearing up to release their forthcoming eighth record Gravity Stairs, due May 31. They already unveiled two tracks from the album, “Oh Hi” and the recent release “Teenage Summer.” Their 2021 album, Dreamers Are Waiting, fulfilled fans’ longing for new music, marking their first output in 11 years after the release of Intriguer in 2010.

Crowded House formed in Melbourne, Australia in 1985 and first tasted global success with their massive 1987 hit “Don’t Dream It’s Over.” They continued to drop hits for a decade, including “Something So Strong,” “Weather With You,” and “It’s Only Natural.”

In Australia, the band won 13 ARIA Awards (The Australian Recording Industry Association Music Awards, an annual event celebrating the Australian music industry) from 36 nominations.

Ahead of their North American run, Crowded House will tour across the United Kingdom at multiple venues throughout June. Tickets for the run are available via the band’s official website. Additionally, a presale is set for Tuesday, April 16 (use code RIFF), ahead of a public ticket on-sale on Friday, April 19.

A complete list of dates tour dates and ticket buying options can be found below:

Crowded House 2024 Tour Dates

08/29 – St. Augustine, FL @ The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre

08/30 – Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

08/31 – Cary, NC @ Koka Booth Amphitheatre

09/03 – Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap

09/04 – New York, NY @ The Rooftop at Pier 17

09/08 – Niagara Falls, ON @ Fallsview Casino

09/10 – Huber Heights, OH @ Rose Music Center at the Heights

09/11 – Highland Park, IL @ Ravinia Festival

09/13 – Omaha, NE @ The Astro

09/14 – Waite Park, MN @ The Ledge Amphitheater

09/17 – Vail, CO @ Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater

09/21 – Woodinville, WA @ Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery

09/22 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater

09/25 – Saratoga, CA @ The Mountain Winery

09/28 – Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre