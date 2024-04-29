Conor McGregor is returning to the UFC for the first time in three years, and amid his return, ticket prices are soaring.

McGregor, the two-division champion from Ireland, has not fought in the UFC since July 2021, where he was defeated by Dustin Poirier. Now, he’s returning at UFC 303 for a match versus former three-time Bellator lightweight world champion Michael Chandler on June 29 at Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena. Previously, McGregor has triumphed in Vegas, defeating Jose Aldo, Nate Diaz, and Donald Cerrone.

You're not going to want to miss out on this one..#UFC303 Social Pre-Sale is LIVE 🚨 [ 🎟️: https://t.co/g3KOPWOVxH | Code: UFCSOCIAL ] pic.twitter.com/rECgWgNAQJ — UFC (@ufc) April 25, 2024

Tickets to the Sin City fight went on sale Friday via AXS, and seats in the back of the 20,000-seat venue were available for nearly $2,000. As seats inched closer to the action, that price began to rise by thousands of dollars, with floor seats rising to a whopping $17,000. VIP tickets, which include a seat in the 100-level section, were available starting at $12,000 via On Location.

UFC fans took to social media to share their frustration, with many calling the prices outrageous.

In what universe is $1800 acceptable for tickets in the rafters!? Absolute madness.

We were about half way up for the McGregor Khabib card & I think we paid about £500 per ticket. pic.twitter.com/5HUC7YZsYf — Paul Mac (@chiefmackers) April 25, 2024

The worst seat at UFC 303 is over $1,000 bro this sport is so cooked pic.twitter.com/j1nca3h7El — Super Fan🇮🇪 (@McGregorRousey2) April 24, 2024

The UFC Pre-Sale has the cheapest tickets at $1755+ fees I'd imagine for UFC 303 for Conor McGregor without a single upper level ticket available! pic.twitter.com/5rncr30kOs — Brian DeLuca (@bdeluca03) April 25, 2024

I went to every Conor McGregor fight from Dustin Poirier 1 to Siver, Mendes, Aldo, Nate 1 and Poirier 3. My ticket to UFC 178 Jones vs DC 1 (fight scrapped) was 80 bucks. By the time Nate Diaz 1 came around, it was up to a 300-400 bucks. I’m not paying 1000 for nosebleeds. Rather… — MacMally 🍀 (@MacMallyMMA) April 27, 2024

💵$870 for a nose bleed ticket to McGregor fight in Vegas. I wonder how a ticket is gonna cost for a sphere ticket in September? pic.twitter.com/Xjx63YfzXO — Shady Ewa Beach Bum (@ShadysFreebies) April 29, 2024

Those McGregor ticket prices were so fuckin stupid. Over $1000 dollars for the last fuckin row in the arena. EACH TICKET. I’ll wait and snipe on snubhub #ufc303 — JULIO⬆️⬇️➡️⬅️⬆️ (@1021129O) April 24, 2024

Aside from the main fight, there are several matchups throughout the night at UFC 303, including Jamahal Hill vs. Khalil Rountree Jr., Joe Pyfer vs. Marc-Andre Barriault, and Michelle Waterson-Gomez vs. Gillian Robertson.

