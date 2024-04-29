Conor McGregor is returning to the UFC for the first time in three years, and amid his return, ticket prices are soaring.

McGregor, the two-division champion from Ireland, has not fought in the UFC since July 2021, where he was defeated by Dustin Poirier. Now, he’s returning at UFC 303 for a match versus former three-time Bellator lightweight world champion Michael Chandler on June 29 at Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena. Previously, McGregor has triumphed in Vegas, defeating Jose Aldo, Nate Diaz, and Donald Cerrone.

Buy Sell and Go with confidence at StubHub

Tickets to the Sin City fight went on sale Friday via AXS, and seats in the back of the 20,000-seat venue were available for nearly $2,000. As seats inched closer to the action, that price began to rise by thousands of dollars, with floor seats rising to a whopping $17,000. VIP tickets, which include a seat in the 100-level section, were available starting at $12,000 via On Location.

UFC fans took to social media to share their frustration, with many calling the prices outrageous.

Aside from the main fight, there are several matchups throughout the night at UFC 303, including Jamahal Hill vs. Khalil Rountree Jr., Joe Pyfer vs. Marc-Andre Barriault, and Michelle Waterson-Gomez vs. Gillian Robertson.

Find various ticketing options for UFC 303 below:

UFC 303 Tickets

UFC tickets at MEGASeats (use code TICKETNEWS for 10% off your order)
UFC tickets at Venue
UFC tickets at StubHub
UFC tickets at Vivid Seats
UFC tickets at Ticket Club | Free membership with code TICKETNEWS