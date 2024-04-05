Glass Animals are getting ready to embark on their “Tour of Earth,” in support of their upcoming fourth studio album, I Love You So F***ing Much – set for release on July 19. The 41-date trek is slated to take the band across North America, Europe, and the UK from August to November.

The North American leg of the tour is scheduled to kick off on August 7 in Charlotte, NC, at PNC Pavilion. From there, the band will visit cities such as New York, NY, Toronto, ON, Nashville, TN, Chicago, IL, Kansas City, KS, Salt Lake City, UT, Inglewood, CA, and Dallas, TX, before wrapping up in Austin, TX, on September 22 at Moody Center. Kevin Abstract, Blondshell, and Eyedress are slated to offer support in select cities.

Following the North American dates, Glass Animals will begin their European and UK leg in mid-October where The Big Moon is scheduled to join on select dates. They are set to visit cities like Paris, Berlin, Milan, Amsterdam, Dublin, and their hometown, London.

Tickets for Glass Animals’ “Tour of Earth” will be available via various presale channels. Live Nation presale begins Wednesday, April 10 at 10:00 a.m. local time (using code RIFF), followed by a presale exclusively for Discord members and a presale on the band’s website. General ticket sales open to the public on Thursday, April 11 at 10:00 a.m. local time through Ticketmaster.

Fans can also secure their spots to “Tour of Earth” by visiting MegaSeats (use code “TICKETNEWS” for 10% off), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where members can receive a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”

A complete list of North American dates can be found below:

Glass Animals “Tour of Earth” North American Dates

Wed Aug 07 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion +

Thu Aug 08 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre +

Sat Aug 10 – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at the Mann +

Sun Aug 11 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center +

Tue Aug 13 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden +

Fri Aug 16 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park +

Sat Aug 17 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion +

Tue Aug 20 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage +

Wed Aug 21 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center +

Fri Aug 23 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center +

Sat Aug 24 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre +

Sun Aug 25 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center +

Tue Aug 27 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena +

Wed Aug 28 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island +

Sat Aug 31 – Kansas City, KS – Azura Amphitheater ~^*

Tue Sep 03 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre ~

Wed Sep 04 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre ~

Thu Sep 05 – Salt Lake City, UT – Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre ~

Sat Sep 07 – Seattle, WA – The Gorge Amphitheatre ~^

Sun Sep 08 – Vancouver, BC – Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena ~

Wed Sep 11 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre ~

Fri Sep 13 – Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre ~

Sat Sep 14 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum ~^

Tue Sep 17 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre ~

Fri Sep 20 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion ~

Sat Sep 21 – The Woodlands, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion ~

Sun Sep 22 – Austin, TX – Moody Center ~

Support Key

+ Kevin Abstract

~ Eyedress

^ Blondshell