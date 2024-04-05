Hip-hop icon Snoop Dogg is hitting the road this summer for a tour dubbed “Cali to Canada.”

“I’m bringin Cali to Canada!!!” Snoop Dogg said in a statement.

I’m bringin Cali to Canada!!! Wit special guests Warren G n DJ Quik. Get tickets startin tomorrow @ 10am local time with the code CALI2CANADA 🇨🇦🔥 pic.twitter.com/SNmRD8mVzz — Snoop Dogg (@SnoopDogg) April 2, 2024

The trek will kick-off in June at Halifax’s Scotiabank Centre, followed by shows in Montreal, Ottawa, Winnipeg, and Edmonton. He’s set to appear at venues like the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, London’s Budweiser Gardens, the Videotron Centre in Quebec City, and the Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary before wrapping-up at Rogers Arena in Vancouver on June 25.

G-funk stars Warren G and DJ Quik will provide support on all dates.

Tickets went on sale Friday, April 5 at 10 a.m. EST via Snoop Dogg’s official website. Fans can also score tickets to the tour via secondary ticketing sites like MEGASeats (use code TICKETNEWS for 10% off your order), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where readers can obtain a free membership and avoid service fees with the code TICKTNEWS.

Snoop Dogg is celebrating the 30th anniversary of his smash-hit 1993 debut Doggystyle. In 2022, he dropped the LP B.O.D.R.

Snoop Dogg | Cali to Canada Tour 2024

Mon June 3, 2024 – Halifax, NS – Scotiabank Centre

Thurs June 6, 2024 – Quebec City, QC – Videotron Centre

Sun June 9, 2024 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

Tues June 11, 2024 – Ottawa, ON – Canadian Tire Centre

Wed June 12, 2024 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Fri June 14, 2024 – London, ON – Budweiser Gardens

Mon June 17, 2024 – Winnipeg, MB – Canada Life Centre

Wed June 19, 2024 – Saskatoon, SK – SaskTel Centre

Thurs June 20, 2024 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place

Fri June 21, 2024 – Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome

Tues June 25, 2024 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena