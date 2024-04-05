Hip-hop icon Snoop Dogg is hitting the road this summer for a tour dubbed “Cali to Canada.”
“I’m bringin Cali to Canada!!!” Snoop Dogg said in a statement.
I’m bringin Cali to Canada!!! Wit special guests Warren G n DJ Quik. Get tickets startin tomorrow @ 10am local time with the code CALI2CANADA 🇨🇦🔥 pic.twitter.com/SNmRD8mVzz
— Snoop Dogg (@SnoopDogg) April 2, 2024
The trek will kick-off in June at Halifax’s Scotiabank Centre, followed by shows in Montreal, Ottawa, Winnipeg, and Edmonton. He’s set to appear at venues like the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, London’s Budweiser Gardens, the Videotron Centre in Quebec City, and the Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary before wrapping-up at Rogers Arena in Vancouver on June 25.
G-funk stars Warren G and DJ Quik will provide support on all dates.
Tickets went on sale Friday, April 5 at 10 a.m. EST via Snoop Dogg’s official website. Fans can also score tickets to the tour via secondary ticketing sites like MEGASeats (use code TICKETNEWS for 10% off your order), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where readers can obtain a free membership and avoid service fees with the code TICKTNEWS.
Snoop Dogg is celebrating the 30th anniversary of his smash-hit 1993 debut Doggystyle. In 2022, he dropped the LP B.O.D.R.
Snoop Dogg | Cali to Canada Tour 2024
Mon June 3, 2024 – Halifax, NS – Scotiabank Centre
Thurs June 6, 2024 – Quebec City, QC – Videotron Centre
Sun June 9, 2024 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre
Tues June 11, 2024 – Ottawa, ON – Canadian Tire Centre
Wed June 12, 2024 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
Fri June 14, 2024 – London, ON – Budweiser Gardens
Mon June 17, 2024 – Winnipeg, MB – Canada Life Centre
Wed June 19, 2024 – Saskatoon, SK – SaskTel Centre
Thurs June 20, 2024 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place
Fri June 21, 2024 – Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome
Tues June 25, 2024 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena