Idina Menzel, the Tony Award-winning singer and actress, will embark on a North American Tour, ‘Take Me or Leave Me,’ a title derived from her famous duet in “Rent“ on Broadway. The one-month trek will feature songs from her musical career, including “Rent,” “Wicked,” and her new album, Drama Queen.

Kicking off July 19 at the Paramount Theatre in Seattle, the ‘Take Me or Leave Me’ tour will visit several cities like Los Angeles, Dallas, New York, Las Vegas, Atlanta, Toronto, Chicago, Pittsburgh, and more with a final destination at the Steven Tanger Center in Greensboro, North Carolina on August 18.

Presale tickets and VIP packages for my #TMOLMTour are available today at 10:00 AM local time using access code TMOLM24 – visit https://t.co/xlcqHVgHRO for tickets and info. pic.twitter.com/zCCzmYMN4M — Idina Menzel (@idinamenzel) April 24, 2024

Tickets to the tour head on sale beginning April 26 via Menzel’s official website.

The popular musical Rent was a milestone for Menzel, who portrayed Maureen in her Broadway debut in 1996. Menzel is also know for her role as Elphaba in “Wicked,” which earned her the Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical, along with her following performances on the Great White Way, including “Aida” and “If/Then.” She recently premiered the new musical “Redwood“ at La Jolla Playhouse located at University of California in San Diego.

As a versatile artist, Idina Menzel was cast in Disney’s musical film “Enchanted,” played on TV series “Glee,” and voiced Elsa in Disney’s “Frozen“ for which she recorded “Let It Go” and won the Oscar for Best Original Song. She dropped seven albums throughout her career, including her most recent, Drama Queen.

“I’m always trying to rewrite things, discover or cover new songs, reinterpret them and then I always get this feedback of ‘No, we want to hear these songs!’” she shared in a statement with Billboard. “I’m trying to strike a balance between performing songs the way I think my audience would want to hear them and feeling like, as an artist, that I’m growing and singing the songs in a way that their lyrics resonate with me.”

“I’ve always said back in the day that versatility was my curse,” she concluded. “Now, I embrace my versatility. It makes me who I am.”

Find various ticket links and Menzel’s full tour dates below:

Idina Menzel ‘Take Me or Leave Me’ Tickets

Idina Menzel ‘Take Me or Leave Me’ tickets at MEGAseats

Idina Menzel ‘Take Me or Leave Me’ tickets at StubHub

Idina Menzel ‘Take Me or Leave Me’ tickets at Ticket Club | Free membership code TICKETNEWS

Idina Menzel ‘Take Me or Leave Me’ tickets at Vivid Seats

Idina Menzel ‘Take Me or Leave Me’ Tour

Jul 19, Paramount Theatre, Seattle, WA

Jul 21, Fox Theater, Oakland, CA

Jul 23, The Wiltern, Los Angeles, CA

Jul 25, Mesa Arts Center, Mesa, AZ

Jul 26, Yaamava’ Theater, Highland, CA

Jul 27, The Smith Center, Las Vegas, NV

Jul 30, Paramount Theatre, Austin, TX

Jul 31, Texas Trust CU Theatre, Dallas, TX

Aug 2, Atlanta Symphony Hall, Atlanta, GA

Aug 3, Gaillard Center, Charleston, SC

Aug 4, Dr. Phillips Center, Orlando, FL

Aug 6, Gogue Center, Auburn, AL

Aug 7, Peace Center, Greenville, SC

Aug 9, The Chicago Theatre, Chicago, IL

Aug 10, Benedum Center, Pittsburgh, PA

Aug 11, Masonic Cathedral, Detroit, MI

Aug 13, Massey Hall, Toronto, ON

Aug 15, Beacon Theatre, New York, NY

Aug 16, Hershey Theatre, Hershey, PA

Aug 17, Warner Theatre, Washington, DC

Aug 18, Tanger Center, Greensboro, NC