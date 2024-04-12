The Manhattan Theatre Club’s “Jaja’s African Hair Braiding” production will head out on a multi-city tour this fall.

The tour, produced in association with Madison Wells Live and LaChanze, is set to kick-off at Washington, D.C.’s Arena Stage on September 6. From there, it will head to the Berkeley Repertory Theatre in California on November 8 before wrapping-up the trek at the Chicago Shakespeare Theater on January 14, 2025.

Casting will be announced at a later date, while Obie Award-winner Whitney White will return to direct the tour.

“Jaja’s African Hair Braiding,” which opened on Broadway in October 2023, takes place in a hair braiding salon in Harlem where “a lively and eclectic group of West African immigrant hair braiders are creating masterpieces on the heads of neighborhood women.” Throughout the production, “love will blossom, dreams will flourish and secrets will be revealed” as the women confront their community.

