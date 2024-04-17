Broadway is set to welcome a new rendition of William Shakespeare’s timeless tragedy, “Romeo and Juliet.” This revitalized production, directed by Tony winner Sam Gold, is expected to take on a fresh perspective of the classic and have a dynamic talent lineup.

At the center of the revival are two rising stars making their Broadway debuts: Kit Connor and Rachel Zegler. Children’s & Family Emmy winner Connor will take on the role of Romeo, while Ziegler, known for her Golden Globe-winning performance as María in Spielberg’s “West Side Story,” fills the shoes of Juliet.

“With the presidential election coming up in November, I felt like making a show this fall that celebrates youth and hope and unleashes the anger young people feel about the world they are inheriting,” Gold said in a statement.

Produced by Seaview and managed by 101 Productions, Ltd, this production marks a milestone for Broadway newcomers Connor and Zegler, as well as Grammy Award-winning musician Jack Antonoff, who is set to write the music.

Additional casting is expected to be announced soon. To stay up-to-date on the latest news and for additional details, theater-goers can visit the “Romeo + Juliet” official website.