Indie star Maggie Rogers added a round of arena stops to her ongoing tour, and in an effort to curb resale tickets and combat bots, she will be selling tickets to several of the shows at the box office in-person with reduced prices.
The “Don’t Forget Me Tour, Pt. 2” kicks-off in Austin on October 9, followed by shows in Boston, Toronto, Seattle, and San Francisco. She’ll appear at arenas along the way including New York City’s Madison Square Garden, the United Center in Chicago, and Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena before wrapping-up the trek at the Kia Forum in Inglewood on November 2. Ryan Beaty will provide support on the new dates.
Several of the venues will offer tickets for a special “in-person” price as a part of “Box Office Week” from April 13 to 20. She said that these reduced prices at the box office were revived following the success during last year’s “Surrender” tour dates in an effort to combat bots.
In addition to the new gigs, Rogers will also take the stage for four intimate gigs at New York City’s Irving Plaza, The Fillmore in Philadelphia, Boston’s Paradise Rock Club, and the House of Blues in Chicago, running from April 13 to 20. These shows will offer tickets at the box office for a flat rate of $25, limited to two tickets per person.
While we’ve seen many artists are quick to blame the resale market, scalpers, and bots as the problem for the ongoing inflated ticket prices across the industry, the primary market has been questioned for its ticket-buying process as well. Live Nation and its subsidiary Ticketmaster have been under fire the past few months for their alleged monopolistic and anti-competitive practices and are being investigated by the Department of Justice.
Details regarding Rogers’ “Box Office Week” can be found here.
Find a full list of Rogers’ upcoming tour dates, as well as several options to buy tickets, below:
Maggie Rogers “Don’t Forget Me Tour” 2024
04/13 — New York, NY @ Irving Plaza
04/14 — Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts
04/16 — Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
04/19 — Chicago, IL @ House of Blues
05/04 — Charlotte, NC @ Lovin’ Life Festival
05/23 — San Diego, CA @ Gallagher Square at Petco Park
05/24 — Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre
05/27 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
05/28 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
05/31 — Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
06/01 — The Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
06/03 — Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP
06/05 — Indianapolis, IN @ Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park
06/07 — Cincinnati, OH @ The ICON Festival Stage at Smale Park
06/08 — Milwaukee, WI @ BMO Pavilion
06/09 — Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre
06/11 — Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
06/14 — Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival
06/16 — Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
06/19 — Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park
06/20 — Charleston, SC @ Credit One Stadium
06/22 — Miami, FL @ FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park
08/15 — Munich, DE @ Olympiastadion
08/17 — Munich, DE @ Olympiastadion
08/18 — Munich, DE @ Olympiastadion
08/21 — Vienna, AT @ Ernst-Happel-Stadion
08/22 — Vienna, AT @ Ernst-Happel-Stadion
08/24 — Vienna, AT @ Ernst-Happel-Stadion
08/25 — Vienna, AT @ Ernst-Happel-Stadion
08/29 — Dublin, IE @ Croke Park
08/30 — Dublin, IE @ Croke Park
09/01 — Dublin, IE @ Croke Park
09/02 — Dublin, IE @ Croke Park
10/09 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center
10/15 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
10/17 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden
10/19 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
10/22 — Toronto, ON @ Coca-Cola Coliseum
10/24 — Chicago, IL @ United Center
10/25 — Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
10/29 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
10/30 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center
11/01 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
11/02 — Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum