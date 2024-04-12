Indie star Maggie Rogers added a round of arena stops to her ongoing tour, and in an effort to curb resale tickets and combat bots, she will be selling tickets to several of the shows at the box office in-person with reduced prices.

The “Don’t Forget Me Tour, Pt. 2” kicks-off in Austin on October 9, followed by shows in Boston, Toronto, Seattle, and San Francisco. She’ll appear at arenas along the way including New York City’s Madison Square Garden, the United Center in Chicago, and Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena before wrapping-up the trek at the Kia Forum in Inglewood on November 2. Ryan Beaty will provide support on the new dates.

Several of the venues will offer tickets for a special “in-person” price as a part of “Box Office Week” from April 13 to 20. She said that these reduced prices at the box office were revived following the success during last year’s “Surrender” tour dates in an effort to combat bots.

In addition to the new gigs, Rogers will also take the stage for four intimate gigs at New York City’s Irving Plaza, The Fillmore in Philadelphia, Boston’s Paradise Rock Club, and the House of Blues in Chicago, running from April 13 to 20. These shows will offer tickets at the box office for a flat rate of $25, limited to two tickets per person.

While we’ve seen many artists are quick to blame the resale market, scalpers, and bots as the problem for the ongoing inflated ticket prices across the industry, the primary market has been questioned for its ticket-buying process as well. Live Nation and its subsidiary Ticketmaster have been under fire the past few months for their alleged monopolistic and anti-competitive practices and are being investigated by the Department of Justice.

Details regarding Rogers’ “Box Office Week” can be found here.

Find a full list of Rogers’ upcoming tour dates, as well as several options to buy tickets, below:

Maggie Rogers “Don’t Forget Me Tour” 2024

04/13 — New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

04/14 — Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts

04/16 — Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

04/19 — Chicago, IL @ House of Blues

05/04 — Charlotte, NC @ Lovin’ Life Festival

05/23 — San Diego, CA @ Gallagher Square at Petco Park

05/24 — Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre

05/27 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

05/28 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

05/31 — Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

06/01 — The Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

06/03 — Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP

06/05 — Indianapolis, IN @ Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park

06/07 — Cincinnati, OH @ The ICON Festival Stage at Smale Park

06/08 — Milwaukee, WI @ BMO Pavilion

06/09 — Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

06/11 — Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

06/14 — Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival

06/16 — Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

06/19 — Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park

06/20 — Charleston, SC @ Credit One Stadium

06/22 — Miami, FL @ FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park

08/15 — Munich, DE @ Olympiastadion

08/17 — Munich, DE @ Olympiastadion

08/18 — Munich, DE @ Olympiastadion

08/21 — Vienna, AT @ Ernst-Happel-Stadion

08/22 — Vienna, AT @ Ernst-Happel-Stadion

08/24 — Vienna, AT @ Ernst-Happel-Stadion

08/25 — Vienna, AT @ Ernst-Happel-Stadion

08/29 — Dublin, IE @ Croke Park

08/30 — Dublin, IE @ Croke Park

09/01 — Dublin, IE @ Croke Park

09/02 — Dublin, IE @ Croke Park

10/09 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center

10/15 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

10/17 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden

10/19 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

10/22 — Toronto, ON @ Coca-Cola Coliseum

10/24 — Chicago, IL @ United Center

10/25 — Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

10/29 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

10/30 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center

11/01 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

11/02 — Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum