The annual Fifth Third Bank Summer Concerts at Meijer Gardens in Michigan went on sale over the weekend for a special member presale, but fans faced various woes trying to purchase tickets.

During this concert season, acts like Leslie Odom, Jr., Boyz II Men, Jason Mraz, O.A.R., Kansas, and My Morning Jacket will take the stage. Tickets for the series went on sale Saturday morning for FMG members only, but hundreds of concertgoers faced difficulties including up to an hour long queue wait time and error codes kicking them out of the system. Many complained that the troubles were amid FMG’s new ticketing system, AXS.

Eventually, FMG limited comments on their Facebook page and even deleted their concert announcement post. Their website was also down. FMG then acknowledged the debacle and took to social media to note that they were experiencing “a high volume of traffic” for the series.

“We had an extreme surge in demand of non members accessing the site,” FMG said in a statement. “We worked with our partners at AXS to relaunch, and tickets are flowing for members only. If you are currently in the waiting room you will receive a new link to purchase tickets.”

Tickets will be available to the general public starting Saturday, April 27 at 9 a.m. See the full series lineup, as well as various ticketing options, below:

Fifth Third Bank Summer Concerts Tickets

Fifth Third Bank Summer Concerts tickets at MEGASeats (use code TICKETNEWS for 10% off your order)

Fifth Third Bank Summer Concerts tickets at Frederik Meijer Gardens Website

Fifth Third Bank Summer Concerts tickets at StubHub

Fifth Third Bank Summer Concerts tickets at Vivid Seats

Fifth Third Bank Summer Concerts tickets at Ticket Club | Free membership with code TICKETNEWS