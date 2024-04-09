Grammy-winning artist Missy Elliott is taking her music on the road for her first-ever headlining tour dubbed “Out of this World — The Missy Elliott Experience.” This 24-city North American trek is set to feature special guests Busta Rhymes, Ciara, and Timbaland at each stop.

The tour is slated to begin on July 4 in Vancouver at Rogers Arena. From there, Elliot is scheduled to make stops in cities such as Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Denver, Austin, Atlanta, Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., and Boston before wrapping up on August 22 in Rosemont, Illinois at the Allstate Arena.

“This is an incredible time in my life as I am experiencing so many milestone ‘firsts,'” Elliott said in a statement. “Being the FIRST female hip-hop artist to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and now going out on my FIRST headline tour.”

Tickets for the tour will be available for presale starting on Thursday, April 11 at 10 a.m. local time (using code RIFF), followed by general public sales on Friday, April 12 at 10 a.m. local time via Elliot’s official website. Fans can also score tickets by visiting secondary ticketing sites like MegaSeats (use code “TICKETNEWS” for 10% off), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where members can receive a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”

“Fans have been asking me to tour forever, but I wanted to wait until I felt the time was right because I knew if I was ever going to do it, I had to do it big, and I had to do it with family!” Elliot said. “So get ready to be taken OUT OF THIS WORLD with me, Busta Rhymes, Ciara, and Timbaland! We can’t wait to share this experience with the fans!”

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

Missy Elliott 2024 ‘Out of This World’ Tour

07/04 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena *

07/06 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena *

07/09 — Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena *

07/11 — Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena *

07/13 — Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena *

07/16 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena *

07/18 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center *

07/20 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center *

07/21 — Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena *

07/24 — Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena *

07/25 — Sunrise, FL @ Amerant Bank Arena *

07/27 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena *

08/01 — Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena *

08/02 — Hampton, VA @ Hampton Coliseum *

08/03 — Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena *

08/05 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center *

08/08 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena *

08/09 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center *

08/10 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden *

08/12 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center *

08/15 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena *

08/17 — Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre *

08/19 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena *

08/22 — Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena *

* = w/ Ciara, Busta Rhymes, and Timbaland