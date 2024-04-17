The Edmonton Oilers are heading to the Stanley Cup Playoffs, and while fans are excited to see their team live and in-action, they’re not so happy about one aspect of the playoffs: ticket prices.

Playoff tickets went on sale Tuesday at 10 a.m. MT, and already, ticket prices are rising to unattainable highs. Tickets are currently listed for the Oilers’ first round playoff series against either the Vegas Golden Knights of Los Angeles Kings for just shy of $300 on Ticketmaster in the 200-level section. As seats inch closer to the lower bowl, that price doubles to $400 per seat, followed by a whopping $2,956 price tag to sit right in front of the Oilers’ attacking zone.

Insomniac browser for ticketing professionals

Fans took to social media to air their frustrations, noting that these are only the prices for the first game; if the team continues further into the playoffs, it’s expected that prices will rise even more. People are calling-out the NHL and Ticketmaster.

Ticket Club ad - members of this ticket resale platform can purchase tickets with no service fees. Click this ad to go to Ticket Club and claim a free one-year membership using the code TICKETNEWS

One season ticket holder even pointed out the price increase for season ticket holders versus a regular seat. The fan noted that in section 200, they paid $180-$190. Now, those same seats are going for closer to $300.

Ahead of the playoffs, the Oilers will play two remaining games as a part of their 2023-2024 regular season. On Wednesday, they’re slated to take on Arizona for the final Coyotes game, followed by the Avalanche on Thursday.

Find various ticket options to see the Oilers this year below:

Edmonton Oilers Tickets

Edmonton Oilers tickets at Oilers’ Official Website
Edmonton Oilers tickets at StubHub
Edmonton Oilers tickets at Vivid Seats
Edmonton Oilers tickets at Ticket Club | Free membership with code TICKETNEWS