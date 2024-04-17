The Edmonton Oilers are heading to the Stanley Cup Playoffs, and while fans are excited to see their team live and in-action, they’re not so happy about one aspect of the playoffs: ticket prices.

Playoff tickets went on sale Tuesday at 10 a.m. MT, and already, ticket prices are rising to unattainable highs. Tickets are currently listed for the Oilers’ first round playoff series against either the Vegas Golden Knights of Los Angeles Kings for just shy of $300 on Ticketmaster in the 200-level section. As seats inch closer to the lower bowl, that price doubles to $400 per seat, followed by a whopping $2,956 price tag to sit right in front of the Oilers’ attacking zone.

#Oilers playoff tickets went on sale this morning on @Ticketmaster It looks like Game 5 has the cheapest tickets at $233 for upper bowl tickets. Game 7 is the most expensive with tickets going as high as $1228. Game 1 tickets can be had for $275.52 at the cheapest atm — Preston Hodgkinson (@NHLHodgkinson) April 16, 2024

The cheapest ticket to the Arizona Coyotes final home game against the Edmonton Oilers is $470 before fees on Ticketmaster, standing room only. — Bryson Blue (@BrysonBlueCFB) April 16, 2024

Fans took to social media to air their frustrations, noting that these are only the prices for the first game; if the team continues further into the playoffs, it’s expected that prices will rise even more. People are calling-out the NHL and Ticketmaster.

Thank you @NHL for making #Oilers playoff tickets for the first round, completely unaffordable for true hockey fans. — Allison McMillan (@ASMcMillan) April 17, 2024

It’s ridiculous. And beers are $16. Hit a pub, host friends at home, but boycott buying tickets. It’s morally wrong to charge these prices. How can OEG sleep at night knowing how badly they are bending their fans over? — Dave Ford (@dfordy99) April 17, 2024

prices of @oilers playoff tickets..ABSOLUTELY UNREAL..first round prices are what some third round should be. Upper behind net: Winnipeg 283

Vegas 201

LA 124

Toronto 327

Edmonton 286 Lower middle

Wpg 574

Vegas ? (313 behind net)

LA 479

Edm 760

Tor 1800 on glass#letsgooilers — Ryan Purpur (@TheFreeskate) April 16, 2024

LOL at #Oilers playoff ticket prices. The corporate greed is astounding, and they will be sold out. The average Albertan doesn't have a money earn/tax problem, they have a spending problem. — Curtis Der (@CurtisDer) April 16, 2024

Mix some corporate greed in with a VERY fair weather fan base and you have tickets in the lower bowl in every section available for a playoff game in Edmonton 35 minutes after they went on sale. Remember this when they gaslight you about how passionate Oilers fans are next week. pic.twitter.com/EU0cjEnz4H — Joshua (@barbaro1420) April 16, 2024

Oilers playoffs ticket prices… the prices rises!!!#LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/4O1wqqS1aS — x – Zaz Oil Online (@ZazOilOnline) April 16, 2024

I knew they'd be expensive, but just absolutely LOL at #Oilers playoff ticket prices (face value). I'll pass, thanks. — Marcel Schoenhardt (@mschoenhardt) April 16, 2024

One season ticket holder even pointed out the price increase for season ticket holders versus a regular seat. The fan noted that in section 200, they paid $180-$190. Now, those same seats are going for closer to $300.

I got season seats, so was just curious ticket prices. We are 209 row 1, our price was like $180-$190. They are charging close to $300. Pretty crazy the price difference for literally the same seats. pic.twitter.com/A9XDm94o3f — Vinsanity (@vinni780) April 16, 2024

Ahead of the playoffs, the Oilers will play two remaining games as a part of their 2023-2024 regular season. On Wednesday, they’re slated to take on Arizona for the final Coyotes game, followed by the Avalanche on Thursday.

Find various ticket options to see the Oilers this year below:

