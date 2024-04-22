Ray LaMontagne and Gregory Alan Isakov, two distinguished voices in contemporary folk and Americana music, announced their fall tour. The duo is set to embark on a 17-date co-headlining tour with special guests The Secret Sisters.
The tour is slated to kick off on September 4 in Missoula at the KettleHouse Amphitheater. From there, the bands will visit cities such as Seattle, Berkeley, Los Angeles, Phoenix, Franklin, and Atlanta before wrapping up on October 13 in Raleigh at the Red Hat Amphitheater.
LaMontage has released eight studio albums, including the Grammy Award-winning God Willin’ & the Creek Don’t Rise. He’s also collaborated with renowned producers like Ethan Johns, Dan Auerbach, and Jim James. Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Isakov has over 1 billion streams and recently released his first new album in five years, Appaloosa Bones.
Tickets are scheduled to go on sale Friday, April 26, at 10 a.m. local time. A complete list of tour dates and ticket-purchasing options can be found below:
September 4—Missoula, MT—KettleHouse Amphitheater
September 6—Seattle, WA—Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery Amphitheatre
September 7—Seattle, WA—Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery Amphitheatre
September 8—Bend, OR—Hayden Homes Amphitheatre
September 10—Jacksonville, OR—Britt Pavilion* (on-sale 5/10 at 10:00am PT)
September 11—Berkeley, CA—Greek Theatre
September 12—Los Angeles, CA—YouTube Theater
September 14—San Diego, CA— CalCoast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
September 15—Phoenix, AZ—Arizona Federal Theatre
October 1—Charleston, SC—Firefly Distillery
October 2—Asheville, NC—ExlporeAsheville.com Arena
October 4—Cincinnati, OH—Andrew J Brady Center
October 5—Indianapolis, IN—Everwise Amphitheater
October 6—Franklin, TN—FirstBank Amphitheater
October 8—Baltimore, MD—Pier Six Pavilion
October 9—Charlottesville, VA—Ting Pavilion
October 11—Atlanta, GA—Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
October 12—Charlotte, NC—Skyla Credit Union Amphitheater
October 13—Raleigh, NC—Red Hat Amphitheater