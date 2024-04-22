Ray LaMontagne and Gregory Alan Isakov, two distinguished voices in contemporary folk and Americana music, announced their fall tour. The duo is set to embark on a 17-date co-headlining tour with special guests The Secret Sisters.

The tour is slated to kick off on September 4 in Missoula at the KettleHouse Amphitheater. From there, the bands will visit cities such as Seattle, Berkeley, Los Angeles, Phoenix, Franklin, and Atlanta before wrapping up on October 13 in Raleigh at the Red Hat Amphitheater.

LaMontage has released eight studio albums, including the Grammy Award-winning God Willin’ & the Creek Don’t Rise. He’s also collaborated with renowned producers like Ethan Johns, Dan Auerbach, and Jim James. Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Isakov has over 1 billion streams and recently released his first new album in five years, Appaloosa Bones.

Tickets are scheduled to go on sale Friday, April 26, at 10 a.m. local time. A complete list of tour dates and ticket-purchasing options can be found below:

September 4—Missoula, MT—KettleHouse Amphitheater

September 6—Seattle, WA—Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery Amphitheatre

September 7—Seattle, WA—Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery Amphitheatre

September 8—Bend, OR—Hayden Homes Amphitheatre

September 10—Jacksonville, OR—Britt Pavilion* (on-sale 5/10 at 10:00am PT)

September 11—Berkeley, CA—Greek Theatre

September 12—Los Angeles, CA—YouTube Theater

September 14—San Diego, CA— CalCoast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

September 15—Phoenix, AZ—Arizona Federal Theatre

October 1—Charleston, SC—Firefly Distillery

October 2—Asheville, NC—ExlporeAsheville.com Arena

October 4—Cincinnati, OH—Andrew J Brady Center

October 5—Indianapolis, IN—Everwise Amphitheater

October 6—Franklin, TN—FirstBank Amphitheater

October 8—Baltimore, MD—Pier Six Pavilion

October 9—Charlottesville, VA—Ting Pavilion

October 11—Atlanta, GA—Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

October 12—Charlotte, NC—Skyla Credit Union Amphitheater

October 13—Raleigh, NC—Red Hat Amphitheater