R&B artist SiR announced “The Bad Karma Tour” following the release of his latest album, Heavy. The trek will hit 18 cities across North America with special guest Zacari joining him on all dates.

“The Bad Karma Tour” kicks off July 23 in Silver Spring at The Fillmore and makes stops in Brooklyn, Toronto, Austin, San Francisco, and more before concluding with a hometown performance in Los Angeles at the Hollywood Palladium on August 21.

BAD KARMA TOUR TICKETS ON SALE FRIDAY ⛓️🎟️ pic.twitter.com/GC1XTMICjP — SiR (@inglewoodSiR) April 3, 2024

Tickets for his North American tour dates will be available starting Thursday, April 4 followed by a general onsale Friday, April 5 at 10 a.m. local time via SiR’s official website. Those interested in purchasing VIP Packages can visit vipnation.com. VIP Packages may include general admission tickets with priority access to the floor, a meet & greet and photo op with SiR, an exclusive VIP merchandise item and more. Package contents vary based on the offer selected.

SiR fans can also score tickets and compare prices by visiting secondary marketplaces like StubHub, where readers can obtain a free membership and avoid service fees with the code TICKETNEWS.

Released in March 22, Heavy marks a re-born for singer-songwriter who has been struggling for depression, addiction and mental suffering. According to the press release, the album delves deep into his intrinsic journey, serving as a poignant reflection of his recovery, mental health and physical transformation.

“I was going through a lot. But towards the end of the creative process, the songs stopped sounding so heavy [and] a lot lighter,” he reflected in an interview with Rated R&B regarding his latest album, Heavy. “That’s the direction that I’m going in my life. This is about overcoming. The pain is visible, but I made it through the pain. I want people to see that first and foremost. I’m definitely on the other side of everything.”

Releasing his debut album Seven Sundays in 2015, SiR dropped two more well-received records in 2018 and 2019, titled November and Chasing Summer, respectively. Known for his education and skills at songwriting, arranging and production, the singer co-created material for Ginuwine, Jill Scott, and Stevie Wonder before starting his journey as a singer.

SiR has created albums featuring fellow guests such as Kendrick Lamar, Lil Wayne, Jill Scott, Smino, Kadhja Bonet, Sabrina Claudio, Zacari, Etta Bond, and Big K.R.I.T. Heavy, his brand-new album, includes the two times Grammy-nominated artist’s collaborations with Ty Dolla $ign, Isaiah Rashad, Ab-Soul, Anderson .Paak, and Scribz Riley.

Find SiR’s complete tour schedule below:

The Bad Karma 2024 Tour Dates

Tue Jul 23 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring

Wed Jul 24 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia

Thu Jul 25 – Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Soundstage

Sat Jul 27 – Boston, MA – Citizens House of Blues Boston

Mon Jul 29 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount

Tue Jul 30 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY

Fri Aug 02 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit

Tue Aug 06 – Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works

Wed Aug 07 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz

Thu Aug 08 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle

Sat Aug 10 – Houston, TX – House of Blues Houston

Sun Aug 11 – Austin, TX – Emo’s Austin

Tue Aug 13 – Denver, CO – Summit

Thu Aug 15 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

Fri Aug 16 – Anaheim, CA – House of Blues Anaheim

Sat Aug 17 – San Diego, CA – SOMA

Tue Aug 20 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic

Wed Aug 21 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium