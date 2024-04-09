Known as the Tonight Show house band, The Roots are taking a hiatus from their regular gig to embark on their “Hip-Hop Is the Love of My Life” tour. Joining them on the road this summer are Digable Planets and Arrested Development on select dates.

The tour is slated to kick-off on May 11 in Saratoga at The Mountain Winery Concert Series. From there, the band is scheduled to visit cities such as San Diego, Los Angeles, Denver, Houston, Highland Park, and Atlanta before wrapping-up on September 1 in Boston at the MGM Music Hall at Fenway.

Additionally, The Roots are gearing up for their “Roots Picnic Festival,” on June 1 and 2 at Philadelphia’s Fairmount Park with Lil Wayne set to headline the event alongside the band. The tour will also include stops at festivals like the “Wonderfront Festival” in San Diego and “Reggae Rise Up” in Baltimore.

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

The Roots | Hip-Hop Is the Love of My Life Tour 2024

05/11 – Saratoga, CA @ The Mountain Winery Concert Series

05/12 – San Diego, CA @ Wonderfront Festival

06/01 – Philadelphia, PA @ Roots Picnic 2024

06/02 – Philadelphia, PA @ Roots Picnic 2024

06/23 – Baltimore, MD @ Reggae Rise Up Maryland 2024

06/29 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl *^

07/20 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

07/21 – Seattle, WA @ Woodland Park Zoo

08/01 – Tower Of London, UK @ Crystal Palace Bowl

08/02 – Margate, UK @ Dreamland

08/05 – Berlin, DE @ UberEats Music Hall

08/16 – Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall *^

08/17 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion At Toyota Music Factory *^

08/24 – Highland Park, IL @ Ravinia Festival *^

08/25 – Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill *^

08/29 – Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park *^

08/31 – Vienna, VA @ Filene Center at Wolf Trap *^

09/01 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway *^

* = w/ Arrested Development

^ = w/ Digable Planets