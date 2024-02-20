Philadelphia’s Fairmount Park is getting ready as the “Roots Picnic” returns for its 2024 edition on June 1 and 2. Presented by Grammy Award-winning icons The Roots and Live Nation Urban, this two-day event offers a blend of culture and music from an array of artists.

Set to headline this year’s festival is Lil Wayne, who will be joined by The Roots for a special celebration of his hometown, New Orleans. The performance will feature special guests PJ Morton and Trombone Shorty — as well as co-headliner Jill Scott, fresh off her 20th-anniversary tour.

| RELATED: A Look Ahead: Music Festivals Announced for 2024 |

Other artists set to perform include André 3000, Nas, Gunna, Victoria Monét, J.Period Live Mixtape featuring Black Thought, Method Man, and Redman, DJ Doc B, Babyface, and Million Dollaz Worth of Game and more.

Tickets for “Roots Picnic” 2024 go on sale Friday, February 23 at 10 a.m ET via the festival’s official website. Once passes head on sale, festivalgoers can shop and compare prices at secondary sites like MegaSeats (use code “TICKETNEWS” for 10% off), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where members can receive a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”

A complete list of artists set to perform can be found below:

Roots Picnic Lineup

Lil Wayne & The Roots Celebrate New Orleans (feat. Special guests PJ Morton, Trombone Shorty)

Jill Scott

André 3000

Nas

Gunna

Victoria Monét

Sexyy Red

Babyface

Robert Glasper & Yebba

J.Period Live Mixtape featuring Black Thought, Method Man, and Redman

Adam Blackstone’s Legacy Experience featuring Fantasia and Muni Long

Smino

Cam’ron

Wale

Tyla

Marsha Ambrosius

Baller Alert Presents Backyard Band featuring Scarface & Amerie

October London

Leon Thomas

Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Funk Flex

Q

Leon Thomas

Blk Odyssy

OT7 Quanny

Kenya Vaun

N3wyrkla

Julian King

Rec Philly Presents Chioke

DJ Diamond Kuts

DJ Aktive

DJ Doc B

DJ RL

PARKSIDE STAGE (formerly podcast stage):

R&B Only

U+ME+RNB

They Have the Range

Million Dollaz Worth of Game

Tonight’s Conversation

Juan Epstein Podcast

World Series of Spades

**Lineup subject to change