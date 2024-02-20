Philadelphia’s Fairmount Park is getting ready as the “Roots Picnic” returns for its 2024 edition on June 1 and 2. Presented by Grammy Award-winning icons The Roots and Live Nation Urban, this two-day event offers a blend of culture and music from an array of artists.
Set to headline this year’s festival is Lil Wayne, who will be joined by The Roots for a special celebration of his hometown, New Orleans. The performance will feature special guests PJ Morton and Trombone Shorty — as well as co-headliner Jill Scott, fresh off her 20th-anniversary tour.
Other artists set to perform include André 3000, Nas, Gunna, Victoria Monét, J.Period Live Mixtape featuring Black Thought, Method Man, and Redman, DJ Doc B, Babyface, and Million Dollaz Worth of Game and more.
Tickets for “Roots Picnic” 2024 go on sale Friday, February 23 at 10 a.m ET via the festival’s official website. Once passes head on sale, festivalgoers can shop and compare prices at secondary sites like MegaSeats (use code “TICKETNEWS” for 10% off), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where members can receive a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”
A complete list of artists set to perform can be found below:
Roots Picnic Lineup
Lil Wayne & The Roots Celebrate New Orleans (feat. Special guests PJ Morton, Trombone Shorty)
Jill Scott
André 3000
Nas
Gunna
Victoria Monét
Sexyy Red
Babyface
Robert Glasper & Yebba
J.Period Live Mixtape featuring Black Thought, Method Man, and Redman
Adam Blackstone’s Legacy Experience featuring Fantasia and Muni Long
Smino
Cam’ron
Wale
Tyla
Marsha Ambrosius
Baller Alert Presents Backyard Band featuring Scarface & Amerie
October London
Leon Thomas
Tasha Cobbs Leonard
Funk Flex
Q
Blk Odyssy
OT7 Quanny
Kenya Vaun
N3wyrkla
Julian King
Rec Philly Presents Chioke
DJ Diamond Kuts
DJ Aktive
DJ Doc B
DJ RL
PARKSIDE STAGE (formerly podcast stage):
R&B Only
U+ME+RNB
They Have the Range
Million Dollaz Worth of Game
Tonight’s Conversation
Juan Epstein Podcast
World Series of Spades
**Lineup subject to change
