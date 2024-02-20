Following a successful world premiere at Chicago’s James M. Nederlander Theatre, the production of “The Devil Wears Prada” is making its transatlantic journey to London’s Dominion Theatre, slated to begin its run in October 2024. Vanessa Williams is set to step into Miranda Priestly’s iconic shoes in the upcoming West End musical adaptation.

For Williams, this marks a return to the West End stage after her acclaimed performance in the Olivier-winning production of “City of Angels.”

Based on Lauren Weisberger’s bestselling novel and the subsequent blockbuster film, “The Devil Wears Prada“ chronicles the journey of Andy Sachs, an aspiring journalist who lands a job as the assistant to the demanding editor-in-chief of Runway magazine, Miranda Priestly.

“The Devil Wears Prada” is directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Jerry Mitchell, with Elton John providing the score, Shaina Taub penning the lyrics, and Kate Wetherhead crafting the book with scenic design by Tim Hatley, costume design by Gregg Barnes, and lighting design by Bruno Poet.

Before its West End debut, “The Devil Wears Prada” will have an exclusive preview at Theatre Royal Plymouth in July 2024.

