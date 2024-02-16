Set to debut on London’s West End stage at the Garrick Theatre on August 27, “Why Am I So Single?” promises a comedic exploration of love, friendship, and the search for romantic fulfillment in today’s digital age.

In a world inundated with dating apps like Tinder, Bumble, Grindr, and Hinge, finding love seems more accessible than ever. Yet, for many, navigating the complexities of modern dating leads to one perplexing question: “Why am I so single?” This question serves as the thematic heart of the latest musical creation from Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, the minds behind the sensational hit “SIX.”

“This is ultimately a musical about two friends, their desire for love, and how they deal with loneliness,” Marlow and Moss expressed. “We hope people come away feeling super uplifted. And we hope they text someone the second they leave the theatre saying, ‘omigosh just fyi i love you soooo much!!!!'”

