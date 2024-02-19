The sludge metal band Crowbar revealed a headlining spring trek with support from Morbid Visionz.

The two-week run kicks-off March 30 at New Orleans’ Southport Hall and concludes in Virginia Beach on April 14 at Elevation 27. Throughout the trek, Crowbar will make stops in cities like Dallas, Milwaukee, Indianapolis, Columbus, New York, and more. The band is also set to make an appearance at the Decibel Metal and Beer Fest in Philadelphia on April 12.

WHAT SHOW WILL WE BE SEEIN Y’ALL AT?! pic.twitter.com/K8W4TaZU4f — Crowbar Official * (@crowbarrules) February 10, 2024

Crowbar is led by Kirk Windstein, the only constant member since 1990, as well as guitarist Matt Brunson, bassist Shane Wesley, and drummer Tommy Buckley. The group is best-known for late ‘90s and early 2000’s hits “Planets Collide,” “Existence Is Punishment,” and “All I Had (i Gave).”

They dropped their latest record Zero and Below, which also marks their 12th studio album, in March 2022 before touring the U.S. and Europe with Sepultura and Sacred Reich. Zero and Below has become a well-received album due to its heavy sound and doom-y mood, along with songs like “Chemical Godz,” “It’s Always Worth the Gain,” and “Bleeding From Every Hole.”

Prior to their upcoming U.S. run, Crowbar will perform in several cities across the U.K. throughout February and March, including Dublin, Edinburgh, London, Bristol, Manchester, Southampton, Belfast, and more.

Fans can score their tickets on Crowbar’s official web page or via secondary sites like MegaSeats (use code “TICKETNEWS” for 10% off), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where members can receive a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”

See the full schedule of the band’s US tour below:

Crowbar U.S. Tour Dates 2024

3/30/2024 Southport Hall – New Orleans, LA

4/01/2024 Chelsea’s Live – Baton, Rouge, LA

4/02/2024 Growlers – Memphis, TN

4/03/2024 Granada Theater – Dallas, TX

4/04/2024 RecordBar – Kansas City, MO

4/05/2024 X-Ray Arcade – Milwaukee, WI

4/06/2024 Stan’s Room at Piere’s – Fort Wayne, IN

4/07/2024 Blind Pig – Ann Arbor, MI

4/08/2024 The Forge – Joliet, IL

4/09/2024 Black Circle Brewing – Indianapolis, IN

4/10/2024 Skully’s – Columbus, OH

4/11/2024 The Loud – Huntington, WV

4/12/2024 Decibel Metal And Beer Fest – Philadelphia, PA *

4/13/2024 Rocks Off Concert Cruise @ Skyport Marina – New York, NY *

4/14/2024 Elevation 27 – Virginia Beach, VA

* (Crowbar only)