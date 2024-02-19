Drake fans in Memphis will no longer be able to see the rapper on his 2024 “It’s All a Blur Tour.”

Originally, Drake was scheduled to perform at the FedEx Forum with J. Cole on March 5, but the gig was rescheduled to April 8. Now, the show has been outright cancelled, and ticketholders are told to seek refunds via their point of purchase.

This isn’t the first time a show at the FedEx Forum has been called-off; fans in Memphis have been waiting about a year to see Drake take the stage. He was first set to appear at the venue on Thursday, June 29, 2023, however, the show was rescheduled to August 6, 2023 before it was officially cancelled.

Drake nor the venue commented on the reason for either cancellation.

Fans took to social media to air out their frustrations. While they were upset, many were not surprised.

Drake how you got a key to Memphis and you keep cancelling the Memphis show… pic.twitter.com/0gHgKO6tWy — 🦋 (@cassxmoni) February 17, 2024

Drake: *mentions he loves Memphis in a song* Us Memphians from now on: pic.twitter.com/KWbg9QZjtr — Melvin Purdy (@MLVNPRDY) February 17, 2024

Drake canceled the Memphis show again 😂 pic.twitter.com/b3CYWkEEok — The Ju 🎶 (@THEJURAPS) February 17, 2024

drake loves claiming memphis but cancelled hella concerts in the past, then he changed the date, then said they’re going to have a future sprained ankle, then failed to tell us jcole won’t even be there, THEN cancelled pic.twitter.com/gx16OFpPOr — carbi bri (@srslybri) February 17, 2024

.@Drake was really the problem? why you keep canceling on Memphis? — a big mama.✨ (@_uknwuwantMOORE) February 17, 2024

Drake clearly doesn’t want to come to Memphis. we get it. pls stop scheduling shows and then announcing you canceled the show through Fox 13 Memphis & The Daily Memphian. pls put on your big boy pants and address why you keep canceling shows here YOUR DAMN SELF — alexus (@aelexuz) February 17, 2024

Drake just trolling Memphis at this point — STRANGEWAV (@strangewavmusic) February 17, 2024

The “God’s Plan” singer is not new to cancellations; during the first edition of the “It’s All A Blur Tour,” a pair of Nashville shows, as well as gigs in Columbus, New Orleans, and Denver, were rescheduled. The trek saw numerous delays and cancellations, with the Nashville shows being pushed back for a second time without reasoning.

Then, after postponing a handful of tour dates and vowing to take a break from music due to health issues, rapper Drake announced a round of tour dates with J. Cole in 2024 — only to delay the start of the tour. Dates were moved around in New Orleans, Oklahoma, and San Antonio, while the Denver shows have been pushed to the end of the run, which will now wrap-up at the Ball Arena on April 15 and 16.

Throughout his last tour, Drake fans also fell victim to price surges; in some locations, tickets rose to over $1,000, while some originally advertised for face value at $69 rose to more than $200 amid Ticketmaster’s dynamic pricing policies.

Drake is currently touring in support of For All The Dogs, which dropped in October.

See Drake’s full list of upcoming tour dates below:

Drake & J. Cole ‘It’s A Blur’ Tour Dates 2024

02/20 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

02/21 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

02/24 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

02/25 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

02/27 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

02/28 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

03/02 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

03/03 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

03/06 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

03/07 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

03/10 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena

03/14 – San Antonio, TX @ Frost Bank Center

03/15 – San Antonio, TX @ Frost Bank Center

03/18 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center

03/19 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center

03/23 – Sunrise, FL @ Amerant Bank Arena (Drake without J. Cole)

03/24 – Sunrise, FL @ Amerant Bank Arena (Drake without J. Cole)

03/27 – Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena at The BJCC (Drake without J. Cole)

04/04 – Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena (Drake without J. Cole)

04/05 – Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena (Drake without J. Cole)

04/08 – Memphis, TN @ FedEx Forum (Drake without J. Cole) — CANCELLED

04/15 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

04/16 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena