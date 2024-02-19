Olivier Award winner David Bedella prepares to take the stage in the hit musical “& Juliet” beginning March 5. Bedella, who originated the role of Lance in the Manchester production, will be reprising his acclaimed performance on the Broadway stage.

Badella will be joining Lorna Courtney as Juliet, Charity Angél Dawson as Nurse Angélique, and Tony nominee Austin Scott as Shakespeare.

Beginning where Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet leaves off, the musical offers a fresh perspective on the classic tale, exploring what happens when Shakespeare’s wife, Anne Hathaway, intervenes to rewrite the tragic ending.

“& Juliet’s” creative team includes director Luke Sheppard, choreographer Jennifer Weber, scenic designer Soutra Gilmour, and costume designer Paloma Young. The score features songs by Max Martin, from “Since U Been Gone” to “Can’t Stop the Feeling,”Roar,” and “Baby One More Time,” and features a book by Emmy winner David West Read.

For more information and to stay up-to-date on the latest information, visit the “& Juliet” official website. To claim your seat a “& Juliet,” visit MegaSeats (use code “TICKETNEWS” for 10% off), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where members can receive a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”