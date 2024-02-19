NASCAR fans are in for a double-header on Monday after Sunday’s Daytona 500 had to be postponed due to inclement weather.

Originally, the race was scheduled to take place on Sunday for the 66th edition of the event, but NASCAR announced that the Daytona 500 will now go on at 4:30 p.m. EST on Monday, February 19 at the Daytona International Speedway. This marks the first-ever Monday doubleheader, set to take place after the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at 11 a.m. EST.

Not a cloud in the sky. A great afternoon for a #DAYTONA500. pic.twitter.com/5rWh6qYbkl — NASCAR (@NASCAR) February 19, 2024

Fans with Saturday grandstand tickets and admission to the Hard Rock Bet Fanzone may attend both the NASCAR Xfinity Series race and the DAYTONA 500. Those who still haven’t scored tickets can visit SeatGeek, NASCAR’s official ticket marketplace, as well as other resale ticketing sites like MegaSeats (use code “TICKETNEWS” for 10% off), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where members can receive a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”

Those unable to attend the event in-person can catch the Daytona 500 live on FOX, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. Alternatively, fans can explore streaming options such as DirecTV, FuboTV, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, Sling, and ExpressVPN for international viewers.