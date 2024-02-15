The anticipation for the 2024 Daytona 500 is reaching a high, with a star-studded lineup of performers and exciting race day events. From the pre-race show featuring Dierks Bentley and Pitbull to the on-track action, here’s everything you need to know about the Daytona 500.

Sunday, February 18 marks the 66th annual Daytona 500 in Daytona Beach, Florida. However, the excitement begins well before the green flag drops, with country star Dierks Bentley and global superstar Pitbull set to headline the pre-race festivities.

“It’s an honor to once again be part of the Great American Race, this time performing at the Daytona 500,” Pitbull expressed in a statement.

Fans looking to catch Pitbull’s performance and all the racing action can tune in at 2:30 p.m. ET. Pitbull is also scheduled to tour with Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin on “The Trilogy Tour” during the first part of 2024.

In addition to the performances and races, fans can expect to see familiar faces throughout the Daytona 500 festivities. DJ Khaled will serve as the honorary starter, while Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson takes on the role of Grand Marshal. The newly crowned Miss America, Madison Marsh, will drive the honorary pace car.

The race will be broadcast live on Fox, with streaming available via the Fox Sports app. If you have access to local channels through cable, satellite, internet, or a digital antenna, you can watch the race from home. Alternatively, fans can explore streaming options such as DirecTV, FuboTV, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, Sling, and ExpressVPN for international viewers.

As the countdown to the Daytona 500 continues, NASCAR fans can also look forward to other events leading up to the main event. The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series Schedule kicked off earlier in the month with the Busch Light Clash on February 3. Next on the schedule is the Duel at Daytona, scheduled for February 15 at 7 p.m. ET on FS1.

