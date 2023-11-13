After postponing a handful of tour dates and vowing to take a break from music due to health issues, rapper Drake announced a round of tour dates with J. Cole next year.

The 22-date “It’s All A Blur Tour — Big As The What?” trek will kick-off with two gigs at Denver’s Ball Arena on January 18 and 19, 2024. The run will include numerous back-to-back arena shows, including Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena, the Schottenstein Center in Columbus, and New Orleans’ Smoothie King Center. He’ll also appear in Tampa, St. Louis, Buffalo, and Memphis before wrapping-up in Birmingham, Alabama on March 27.

J. Cole, who headlined the Dreamville Festival alongside Drake, will appear on a majority of the dates on tour. The “She Knows” rapper last released The Off-Season in 2021.

The pair of Nashville shows, as well as gigs in Columbus, New Orleans, and Denver, are rescheduled from his fall “It’s All A Blur Tour.” The trek saw numerous delays and cancellations, with the Nashville shows being pushed back for a second time without reasoning.

Fans were also frustrated throughout the outing due to price surges; in some locations, tickets rose to over $1,000, while some originally advertised for face value at $69 rose to more than $200. This is due to Ticketmaster’s infamous dynamic pricing practices, which has been a pain for fans of big-name artists like Olivia Rodrigo, Morgan Wallen, and Noah Kahan.

After the tour wrapped-up in October, the “Hotline Bling” singer said on his radio show that he “probably won’t make music for a little bit,” noting that his health needs to be taken care of “first and foremost.”

“Nothing crazy, but just like, you know, I want people to be healthy in life, and I’ve been having the craziest problems for years with my stomach,” he said, adding that he’s going to “lock the door on the studio for a little bit” — noting that could mean a year or a little longer.

He dropped the record For All The Dogs last month, following Honestly, Nevermind last year.

Drake + J. Cole “It’s All A Blur — Big As The What?” Tour 2024

01-18 Denver, CO – Ball Arena

01-19 Denver, CO – Ball Arena

01-22 San Antonio, TX – Frost Bank Center

01-25 Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center

01-29 New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

01-30 New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

02-02 Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

02-07 Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

02-08 Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

02-12 St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

02-16 Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

02-20 Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center

02-21 Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center

02-24 Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

02-27 Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center

03-02 Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

03-05 Memphis, TN – FedExForum

03-10 Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena

03-14 Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena (without J. Cole)

03-18 State College, PA – Bryce Jordan Center (without J. Cole)

03-23 Sunrise, FL – Amerant Bank Arena (without J. Cole)

03-27 Birmingham, AL – The Legacy Arena at BJCC (without J. Cole)

Last Updated on November 13, 2023