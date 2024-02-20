Super Bowl LVIII came and went — bringing in record numbers in viewership — and now, the thought on the minds of music and football fans is clear: Who will headline next year’s halftime show?

During Super Bowl LVIII, R&B icon Usher took the stage, bringing Lil Jon, Alicia Keys, and Ludacris as guests. The show was ranked high among all-time favorite performances throughout the years, including Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, Justin Timberlake, and more.

| READ: Super Bowl LVIII Brings-In Record Viewership of 123.4 M |

The Grueling Truth conducted a survey of 2,000 Americans, asking surveyors who they’d want to headline the next show. According to the survey, global pop icon Taylor Swift is the undeniable choice, with 12 states picking Swift as their top overall potential performer. Swift, who is currently breaking records on The Eras Tour, was a hot topic at this year’s super bowl alongside her romance with Kansas City Chiefs’ Travis Kelce, causing women viewership to increase to 58.8 million. She’s a likely choice for anyone willing to see her grace their TV screens again next year.

Alongside Swift, The Grueling Truth found that Americans want to see Metallica perform the halftime show. The metalheads are currently on their M72 World Tour. Eminem, who actually appeared at the 2022 halftime show alongside Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar, was ranked No. 3, followed by rappers Post Malone, Drake, and Kanye West.

Pop stars Dua Lipa and Billie Eilish also made the top 10, as well as rock icon Billy Joel and the K-Pop superstars of BTS.

These aren’t the only acts hoping to make an appearance at the most-watched televised event of the year; rapper Lil Wayne spoke on the 4HUNNID podcast recently, noting that he’s trying to secure the halftime performance spot.

“I will not lie to you, I have not got a call or nothing,” he said. “But we are praying. We praying. We keeping our fingers crossed. I’m working hard. I’mma make sure this next album and everything I do is killer. I wanna just make it hard for them not to holler at the boy.”

Other rumored acts include Jay-Z, who has an ongoing partnership with his company ROC Nation and the NFL, as well as his wife, Beyonce. Pop’s Ariana Grande, Doja Cat, and Pink, K-Pop girl group BLACKPINK, Latin star Bad Bunny, and the rockers of Pearl Jam and the Foo Fighters are also up in the air.

Super Bowl LIX is scheduled to take place at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on February 9, 2025.