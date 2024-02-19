The Super Bowl is no stranger to drawing in millions of viewers each year, and this year was no different. According to data from Nielsen, the final audience for Super Bowl LVIII soared to an average of 123.7 million viewers. However, the latest Super Bowl LVIII saw a noticeable surge in a particular demographic: women.

| RELATED: Super Bowl LVIII Brings-In Record Viewership of 123.4M |

While overall viewership experienced a 7.4% increase from the previous year, the female demographic stood out, showcasing growth across various age groups. In particular, women aged 18–24 exhibited a 24% surge in year-over-year Super Bowl viewership.

Meanwhile, girls aged 12–17 showed an 11% uptick in viewership. Overall, women accounted for 58.8 million viewers, constituting 47.5% of the total audience – a record-breaking figure for the Super Bowl.

One factor attributed to this growth in female viewership is what analysts have termed the “Taylor Swift effect.” The singer’s relationship with Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce garnered significant attention, drawing in “Swifties” to the NFL. While the impact of Swift’s influence may be seen as a temporary spike, there’s no denying the buzz she generated around the sport throughout the season.

Commissioner Roger Goodell acknowledged Swift’s presence within the NFL sphere, describing it as “nothing but a blessing.”

| RELATED: Taylor Swift Helping Bridge Gap of Women Viewership in Super Bowl |

With women playing an increasingly pivotal role in driving viewership, broadcasters and advertisers have new opportunities to cater to this wider demographic. This year’s Super Bowl commercial breaks saw a notable influx of health and beauty brands, including newcomers like L’Oreal’s NYX Professional Makeup and e.l.f. Cosmetics. Additionally, Dove marked its return after an 18-year absence with this year’s commercial.

While Swift’s involvement may have sparked initial interest, the increase in female viewership may indicate a broader trend within the sports industry. Women’s sports have been steadily gaining momentum, emerging as one of the fastest-growing segments in the field. As more attention is directed towards female athletes and competitions, it could indicate female viewership across all sports, including football, would see a corresponding rise.