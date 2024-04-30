Australian singer-songwriter Vance Joy is getting ready for his newly announced North American tour. The tour is set to take place this September, commemorating the 10th anniversary of his debut album, Dream Your Life Away. Grouplove, Briston Maroney, Local Natives and The Japanese House are scheduled to join Joy on stage on select dates.

The “Dream Your Life Away” tour will span across ten cities, starting on September 6 at San Diego’s Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre. From there, Joy will make stops in Los Angeles, Berkeley, Salt Lake City, Englewood, Chicago, Nashville, Columbia, and Toronto before wrapping-up on September 26 in New York City at Radio City Music Hall.

Joy’s debut album, released in 2014, went on to become Certified Platinum by the RIAA. Dream Your Life Away includes popular tracks such as “Mess Is Mine,” “First Time,” and “Georgia.”

Presale tickets are slated to begin on April 30, with general on sale beginning May 3. A complete list of tour dates and ticket-purchasing options can be found below.

Vance Joy Tickets

Vance Joy tickets at MEGAseats

Vance Joy tickets at Vance Joy’s official website

Vance Joy tickets at StubHub

Vance Joy tickets at Ticket Club | Free membership code TICKETNEWS

Vance Joy tickets at Vivid Seats

“Dream Your Life Away” Tour Dates

09/06 San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

09/08 Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl +

09/10 Berkeley, CA – Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley

09/12 Salt Lake City, UT – Red Butte Garden Outdoor Concert Series

09/13 Greenwood Village, CO – Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre ^

09/14 Abiquiu, NM – Blossom & Bones

09/17 Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed

09/20 Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater

09/21 Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion #

09/24 Toronto, ON- Scotiabank Arena *

09/26 New York City, NY – Radio City Music Hall

10/01 London, UK – OVO Arena Wembley

+ with Grouplove

^ with Briston Maroney

# with Local Natives

* with the Japanese House