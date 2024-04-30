Marla Mindelle, the co-writer of the comedic hit “Titaníque,” is set to bring her latest creation to the stage this fall. “The Big Gay Jamboree” is slated to debut at the Orpheum Theatre on September 14, with an official opening night slated for October 1.

The production follows the misadventures of Stacey, played by Mindelle, who awakens to find herself trapped in the world of a Golden Age Off-Broadway musical.

“The Big Gay Jamboree” is penned by Mindelle and Jonathan Parks-Ramage, with a score by Mindelle and Philip Drennen. The creative team includes choreographer Conor Gallagher, scenic designer dots, costume designer Sarah Cubbage, lighting designer Brian Tovar, sound designer Justin Stasiw, projection designer Aaron Rhyne, and hair and wig designer Leah J. Loukas.

Behind the scenes, are producers Sue Wagner, John Johnson, and LuckyChap, the production company co-founded by Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley, Josey McNamara, and Sophia Kerr.

“We knew that we wanted to be a part of bringing Marla’s The Big Gay Jamboree to the stage. We’ve been wanting to find a way into the theatre space and couldn’t be more thrilled for this to be our first foray alongside the incredible team involved,” LuckyChap said.

Wagner and Johnson also expressed their enthusiasm for the project in a joint statement.

“Few things have given us greater hope in the future of the American theatre than the recent renaissance we’ve seen happen downtown,” the pair said. “We’re excited to bring Marla back to Off-Broadway audiences and welcome LuckyChap into the theatrical fray.”

Tickets to “The Big Gay Jamboree” can be found below:

“The Big Gay Jamboree” Ticket Links

“The Big Gay Jamboree” tickets at The Big Gay Jamboree’s official website

“The Big Gay Jamboree” tickets at StubHub

“The Big Gay Jamboree” tickets at Vivid Seats