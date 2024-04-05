South Korea’s music industry is aiming to eliminate their carbon footprint and make concerts more sustainable.

K-pop girl group Blackpink’s YG Entertainment is leading efforts. Earlier this week, the Seoul-based company released its 2030 Sustainable Concert Report, which included greenhouse gas emissions management, accessibility improvement at venues, fan engagement, content impact, enhancing content impact, venue safety, reducing carbon emissions at venues and sustainable concert governance.

The company aims to apply this framework to select concerts by 2027 and all shows by 2030. Already, they’ve applied the sustainability measures at Blackpink’s encore concerts in Seoul last year, as well as gigs from other K-pop acts like AKMU and Treasure.

YG Entertainment is the first Korean entertainment agency to tackle greenhouse gas emissions at shows.

Across the music industry, several artists are also being more mindful of sustainability efforts. Earlier this year, London’s O2 held the world’s first carbon-removed arena event with two headlining performances from The 1975 as a part of the arena’s mission with A Greener Future to reduce emissions from live events.