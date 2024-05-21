The popular podcast “And That’s Why We Drink” has announced a 2024 live tour across the United States.

The 14-date “The Pour Decisions Tour” will begin on Thursday, September 12, in Newark at the Victoria Theater. It will travel to various cities, including Portland, Dallas, Springfield, Atlanta, and San Francisco before its final date on Wednesday, December 4, in San Diego at the Observatory North Park.

“And That’s Why We Drink” is an award-winning comedy podcast hosted by New York Times bestselling authors Em Schulz and Christine Schiefer. Since its launch in February 2017, the podcast has become a sensation, blending paranormal tales and true-crime stories with a comedic twist.

Each episode features a deep dive into the latest stories that captivate the hosts, attracting a loyal audience that has resulted in over 200 million lifetime downloads. The podcast consistently ranks at the top of the comedy charts.

Tickets for “The Pour Decisions Tour” will be available starting with an Artist Patreon Presale beginning Wednesday, May 22 at 10 a.m. local time. Additional presales will be available throughout the week leading up to the general on sale, which starts on Friday, May 24 at 10 a.m. local time on LiveNation.com.

A complete list of ticket-purchasing options and “The Pour Decisions Tour” dates can be found below;

And That’s Why We Drink Tickets

And That’s Why We Drink tickets AndThatsWhyWeDrink.com

And That’s Why We Drink tickets at StubHub

And That’s Why We Drink tickets at Ticket Club | Free membership code TICKETNEWS

And That’s Why We Drink tickets at Vivid Seats

The Pour Decisions Tour Dates

Thu September 12 – Newark, NJ – Victoria Theater

Fri September 13 – Tarrytown, NY – Tarrytown Music Hall

Thu Sep 26 – Portland, ME – Aura

Fri September 27 – Portsmouth, NH – The Music Hall

Thu October 10 – Madison, WI – Barrymore Theatre

Fri October 11 – Iowa City, IA – The Englert Theatre

Wed October 23 – Springfield, MO – Gillioz Theatre

Thu October 24 – Lawrence, KS – Liberty Hall

Thu November 07 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues

Fri November 08 – Austin, TX – State Theater

Wed November 20 – Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theatre

Thu November 21 – Charleston, SC – Charleston Music Hall

Tue December 03 – San Francisco, CA – Palace of Fine Arts

Wed December 04 – San Diego, CA – Observatory North Park