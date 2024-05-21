Amy Herzog’s “Mary Jane” has extended its run for the second time. Originally scheduled to run through June 2 — then extended to June 16 — the play will now continue through June 30 at Manhattan Theatre Club’s Samuel J. Friedman Theatre. The Broadway production began previews on April 2 and opened on April 23.

Marking the renowned actress Rachel McAdams’ Broadway debut, “Mary Jane” has received very good reviews since the opening. It’s nominated for four 2024 Tony Awards, including Amy Herzog for Best Play, Rachel McAdams for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play, Anne Kauffman for Best Direction of a Play, and Leah Gelpe for Best Sound Design of a Play.

| RELATED: Rachel McAdams To Make Broadway Debut With ‘Mary Jane’ |

The casting features April Matthis, Susan Pourfar, Lily Santiago and Brenda Wehle in addition to McAdams.

“Mary Jane” delves into the story of a single mother who uses optimism and humor to cope with everyday life while raising a chronically ill son. The play premiered at Yale Repertory Theatre in 2017, followed by a production at New York Theatre Workshop. The Anne Kauffman-directed piece, written by Pulitzer Prize finalist Amy Herzog, has been described by The New York Times as “the most profound of Herzog’s many fine plays.”

| RELATED: Mia Farrow and Patti LuPone Set to Return to Broadway in ‘The Roommate’ |

The creative team for “Mary Jane” includes set designer Lael Jellinek, costume designer Brenda Abbandandolo, lighting designer Ben Stanton, sound designer Leah Gelpe, and hair, wig & make-up designer J. Jared Janas. Casting belongs to Caparelliotis Casting & Kelly Gillespie, while Kate Wilson is the vocal coach, and Narda E. Alcorn is the production stage manager.

| RELATED: Robert Downey Jr to Make Broadway Debut |

Theatergoers can check production’s official website for tickets, as well as viewing the purchasing options on secondary sites listed below:

“Mary Jane” Ticket Links

“Mary Jane” tickets at MEGAseats

“Mary Jane” tickets at StubHub

“Mary Jane” tickets at Ticket Club | Free membership code TICKETNEWS

“Mary Jane” tickets at Vivid Seats