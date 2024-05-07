Following a new record and headlining tour, the metalheads of Beartooth are gearing-up to head back on the road this summer.

The brief U.S. run kicks-off in Las Vegas at The Theater at Virgin Hotels on July 5. From there, they’ll appear in Wichita, Kansas City, Albany, and Lexington, making stops at venues along the way like the Palladium Outdoors in Worcester, The Senate in Columbia, Billings’ Pub Station Ballroom, and two shows at Buffalo’s Town Ballroom before wrapping-up at JJ’s Live in Fayetteville, Arkansas on August 3.

Throughout the run, Connecticut-based band Currents will provide support, with Boundaries and Nevertel opening the show. Additionally, Beartooth will appear at Caddot’s Rock Fest and the Upheaval Festival in Grand Rapids during the trek.

Beartooth, fronted and founded by multi-instrumentalist and vocalist Caleb Shomo, arrived on the scene in 2012 following Shomo’s departure from the metalcore group Attack Attack!. The group released five records, garnering attention with emotionally-driven lyricism and hard-hitting choruses on tracks like “In Between,” “The Lines,” and “Bad Listener.” They returned in 2023 with The Surface, featuring “Might Love Myself” and “Riptide.”

VIP packages are currently available for Beartooth’s upcoming tour now, while general admission tickets head on sale Friday, May 10 at 10 a.m. local time. Find various ticketing options, as well as Beartooth’s full list of upcoming tour dates, below:

Beartooth Tickets

Beartooth tickets at MEGASeats (use code TICKETNEWS for 10% off your order)

Beartooth tickets at Beartooth’s Official Site

Beartooth tickets at StubHub

Beartooth tickets at Vivid Seats

Beartooth tickets at Ticket Club | Free membership with code TICKETNEWS

Beartooth | Summer 2024 Tour

Jul. 05 – Las Vegas, NV – The Theater at Virgin Hotels

Jul. 06 – Fresno, CA – Tioga-Seqoia Brewery

Jul. 07 – Reno, NV – Virginia Street Brewhouse

Jul. 09 – Billings, MT – Pub Station Ballroom

Jul. 11 – Wichita, KS – Cotillion Ballroom

Jul. 13 – Hammond, IN – Horseshoe Hammond

Jul. 14 – Council Bluffs, IA – Harrah’s Stir Cove

Jul. 16 – Kansas City, MO – The Midland

Jul. 18 – Dubuque, IA – Back Waters Stage

Jul. 19 – Cadott, WI – Rock Fest

Jul. 20 – Grand Rapids, MI – Upheaval Festival

Jul. 22 – Buffalo, NY – Town Ballroom

Jul. 23 – Buffalo, NY – Town Ballroom

Jul. 24 – Albany, NY – Empire Live

Jul. 26 – Worcester, MA – Palladium Outdoors

Jul. 27 – Grantville, PA – Hollywood Casino at Penns National

Jul. 29 – Lexington, KY – Manchester Music Hall

Jul. 30 – Columbia, SC – The Senate

Aug. 01 – Chattanooga, TN – The Signal

Aug. 02 – Little Rock, AR – The Hall

Aug. 03 – Fayetteville, AR – JJ’s Live