Billboard and Bud Light are teaming up to launch their partnership, marked by the announcement of the Billboard Presents Bud Light Backyard event. Set against the backdrop of the annual CMA Fest on June 7 and 8 at Tin Roof Nashville, the event is slated to bring together country music artists while celebrating music and beer.

Dalton Dover, Corey Kent, and Alana Springsteen are scheduled to perform on day one, while day two is set to feature LOCASH, George Birge, and Dasha.

Additionally, Bud Light and Billboard have plans beyond the concert itself. Throughout 2024, they will be rolling out talent-driven branded content across various platforms, including social media and digital channels. This content will offer fans insight into the lives and careers of some of today’s hottest country music stars, including George Birge, Alana Springsteen, and Dalton Dover.

Todd Allen, VP of Marketing for Bud Light, expressed his excitement about the partnership, highlighting Billboard’s influence in the music industry and their ability to provide fans with access to the summer’s hottest events.

“We are thrilled to partner with Billboard,” Allen said in a statement. “They are one of the most influential music brands in the world and their relationships with country artists and events gives Bud Light fans incredible access to get close to the action this summer. There’s truly nothing easier to enjoy than ice cold Bud Lights and incredible country music at the summer’s biggest events.”

Mike Van, President of Billboard, echoed Allen’s sentiments, stating, “We’re excited to team up with Bud Light to create unforgettable experiences across the country’s largest moments in music this summer and beyond.”