The second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs is here, and in order to maintain their home-ice advantage, the Carolina Hurricanes are limiting ticket sales for their home games to local residents.

The team released a statement on social media, noting that tickets to home games at PNC Arena will be restricted to residents of North Carolina, South Carolina, and southern parts of Virginia.

“Residency will be based on credit card billing address,” the team said. “Orders by residents outside North Carolina, South Carolina, and southern Virginia will be canceled without notice and refunds given.”

The Hurricanes are set to take on the New York Rangers on Thursday, May 9 at PNC Arena for Game 3, followed by Game 4 on Saturday, May 11, as well as Game 6 on Thursday, May 16, if necessary.

They’re not the only team to limit sales; the Nashville Predators implemented restricted sales for games facing the Vancouver Canucks in the Stanley Cup playoffs. Anyone who purchases tickets outside of the “Nashville Predators television viewing area” can have their ordered cancelled — without notice.

