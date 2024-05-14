Rapper Chief Keef is heading out on a 17-date trek across the U.S. this year.

The Live Nation-produced trek, dubbed “A Lil Tour,” kicks-off in Boston on July 16. From there, he’ll appear in Detroit, Charlotte, Miami Beach, and Dallas, stopping at venues along the way like The Fillmore Philadelphia, Denver’s Fillmore Auditorium, and the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles before wrapping-up at The Midway in San Francisco on August 13.

Tickets head on sale Wednesday, May 15 at 10 a.m. local time.

Keef will be touring in support of his newly-released album, Almighty So 2, which features guest appearances from Sexyy Red, Quavo, Lil Gnar, and more. The LP follows 2021’s 4NEM and includes tracks “Drifting Away” and “Runner.” Keef is best-known for his 2012 debut record Finally Rich, garnering attention with “Love Sosa,” “I Don’t Like,” and “Hate Bein’ Sober.”

Find Keef’s full list of upcoming tour dates, as well as various ticketing options, below:

Chief Keef | A Lil Tour 2024

July 16 | Boston, MA | MGM Music Hall at Fenway

July 18 | Grand Rapids, MI | GLC Live at 20 Monroe

July 19 | Minneapolis, MN | Armory

July 22 | Detroit, MI | Fillmore Detroit

July 24 | Brooklyn, NY | Brooklyn Paramount

July 25 | Washington, DC | Echostage

July 26 | Philadelphia, PA | The Fillmore Philadelphia

July 27 | Charlotte, NC | The Fillmore Charlotte

July 29 | Atlanta, GA | Coca-Cola Roxy

July 31 | Jacksonville, FL | Daily’s Place

August 2 | Miami Beach, FL | The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theatre

August 5 | Houston, TX | 713 Music Hall

August 6 | Dallas, TX | South Side Ballroom

August 9 | Denver, CO | Fillmore Auditorium

August 10 | Los Angeles, CA | Hollywood Palladium

August 11 | Phoenix, AZ | Arizona Financial Theatre

August 13 | San Francisco, CA | The Midway