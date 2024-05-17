Childish Gambino has unveiled plans for his upcoming run, “The New World Tour,” along with a reimagined rendition of his 2024 album Atavista. WILLOW and Aamarae are set to provide support on select dates.

The tour is slated to kick off on August 11 in Oklahoma City at Paycom Center. From there, the singer is scheduled to make stops in various cities such as Philadelphia, Boston, Brooklyn, Nashville, Atlanta, Austin, Los Angeles, and Seattle before wrapping up his North American leg on October 3 in Chicago at the United Center.

After his North American leg, Childish Gambino is expected to perform in the UK, Europe, New Zealand, and Australia throughout 2024 and into 2025 before his final performance on February 11 in Perth at RAC Arena.

Gambino teased another album slated for release this summer, titled Bando Stone & The New World. Serving as the “final Childish Gambino album,” this project will also double as the soundtrack for his upcoming film of the same name.

A complete list of ticket-purchasing options and “The New World Tour” dates can be found below:

The New World Tour 2024-2025 Tour Dates

08/11 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center *

08/12 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center *

08/14 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum *

08/15 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center *

08/17 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena *

08/18 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena *

08/20 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena *

08/21 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center *

08/23 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden *

08/24 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena *

08/26 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center *

08/27 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center *

08/29 – Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena *

08/30 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena *

09/01 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena *

09/02 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena *

09/04 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena *

09/05 – Sunrise, FL @ Amerant Bank Arena *

09/07 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center *

09/08 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center *

09/10 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center *

09/11 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center *

09/13 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena *

09/14 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center *

09/16 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center *

09/18 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena *

09/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena *

09/21 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center *

09/23 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena *

09/24 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center *

09/25 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena *

09/27 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome *

09/29 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place *

10/02 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center *

10/03 – Chicago, IL @ United Center *

10/31 – Lyon, France @ LDLC Arena #

11/02 – Milan, Italy @ Unipol Forum #

11/04 – Cologne, Germany @ Lanxess Arena #

11/06 – Hamburg, Germany @ Barclays Arena #

11/08 – Oslo, Norway @ Oslo Spektrum #

11/10 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Royal Arena #

11/12 – Prague, Czech Republic @ O2 arena #

11/13 – Berlin, Germany @ Uber Arena #

11/19 – Paris, France @ Accor Arena #

11/21 – Munich, Germany @ Olympiahalle #

11/23 – Brussels, Belgium @ ING Arena #

11/24 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome #

11/26 – Manchester, UK @ AO Arena #

11/28 – Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro #

11/30 – London, UK @ The O2 #

12/01 – London, UK @ The O2 #

12/03 – Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena #

12/05 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena #

01/28 – Auckland, NZ @ Spark Arena #

02/01 – Brisbane, QLD @ Brisbane Entertainment Centre #

02/04 – Sydney, NSW @ Qudos Bank Arena #

02/07 – Melbourne, VIC @ Rod Laver Arena #

02/11 – Perth, WA @ RAC Arena #

* = w/ WILLOW

# = w/ Aamarae