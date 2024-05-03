Singer-songwriter Colde announced his highly awaited ‘Blueprint’ trek across North America. It marks the South Korean singer’s first tour in North America, including a 20-city run with major cities on the schedule.

‘Blueprint’ kicks off August 15 at the Fillmore in Minneapolis, then visits Chicago, Toronto, Boston, Brooklyn, Atlanta, Denver, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle and more before wrapping up on September 21 in Vancouver, at The Centre in Vancouver.

Colde launched his music career in 2016 as a member of the indie duo Off On Off. Two years later, he debuted his EP Wave. His first solo venture was followed by three more extended plays in 2019, 2021 and 2023, titled Love Part 1, Idealism, and Love Part 2, respectively.

He talked about his musical style and new label “Layered Island” in an interview with The Korea Herald, stating: “When I talk about music with my staff, I often use the descriptions ‘aluminum-like’ or ‘wood-like.’”

“The former is the music we do at Wavy, the unconventional and avant-garde, with lots of digital touches. But as I continue such novel attempts at Wavy, a part of myself also wanted to keep things simple and natural. That is the sort of music Layered Island pursues.”

He added that he spent many days walking around the city at dawn, which according to the artist was when he was most energetic.

“I would say I lived the day waiting for the dawn,” he said. “I would watch the world go around as I took a walk, and returning home, I’d put it into music. Most of the songs I have released until now were inspired from this time of the day.”

The general onsale begins Friday, May 3. Fans can score their tickets to Colde shows via kohai.com/colde.

Both tour dates and ticket purchasing options at secondary sites are listed below:

Colde ‘Blueprint’ North America Tour 2024 Tickets

Colde ‘Blueprint’ North America Tour 2024 Dates

Thu Aug 15 – Minneapolis, MN – Fillmore Minneapolis

Sat Aug 17 – Chicago, IL – House of Blues

Tue Aug 20 – Toronto, ON – History

Wed Aug 21 – Montreal, QC – L’Olympia

Fri Aug 23 – Boston, MA – House of Blues

Sat Aug 24 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount

Tue Aug 27 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring

Wed Aug 28 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz

Fri Aug 30 – Orlando, FL – House of Blues

Sun Sep 01 – Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theatre

Tue Sep 03 – Houston, TX – House of Blues

Fri Sep 06 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues

Sun Sep 08 – Denver, CO – Summit

Tue Sep 10 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

Thu Sep 12 – San Diego, CA – House of Blues

Sat Sep 14 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern

Sun Sep 15 – Anaheim, CA – House of Blues

Wed Sep 18 – San Francisco, CA – August Hall

Fri Sep 20 – Seattle, WA – Moore Theatre

Sat Sep 21 – Vancouver, BC – The Centre in Vancouver