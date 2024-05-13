Venezuelan singer Danny Ocean is gearing up for his most extensive North American tour, “Reflexa,” spanning across 25 cities from September to November.

“Reflexa” is set to begin on September 12 in Seattle at Moore Theatre. From there, the “Me Rehuso” singer will make stops in various cities, including Portland, Denver, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Houston, Chicago, and Boston before wrapping up on November 2 in Miami at FPL Solar Amphitheatre.

Ocean’s tour follows his latest album, Reflexa, which has been met with critical acclaim worldwide. His multi-platinum hits have garnered almost ten billion streams.

In a statement, Billboard expressed, “Danny Ocean’s music doesn’t sound like anything out there right now… Reflexa is Danny’s most personal album yet, but it’s also his most sonically experimental… He’s real, raw, and overly honest about life, and a fierce protector of the art he puts out in the world.”

An exclusive artist presale begins on Tuesday, May 14 at 10 a.m. local time, followed by general on sale starting Friday May 17 at 10 a.m. local time.

A complete list of ticket-purchasing options and tour dates can be found below:

Danny Ocean Ticket Links

Danny Ocean tickets at MEGAseats

Danny Ocean tickets at Danny Ocean’s official website

Danny Ocean tickets at StubHub

Danny Ocean tickets at Ticket Club | Free membership code TICKETNEWS

Danny Ocean tickets at Vivid Seats

Reflexa Tour Dates

Sept. 13 — Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre

Sept. 14 — Vancouver, BC @ The Centre

Sept. 15 — Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

Sept. 18 — Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

Sept. 20 — Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues

Sept. 21 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

Sept. 22 — San Francisco, CA @ Masonic

Sept. 27 — San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

Sept. 28 — Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues

Sept. 29 — Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre

Oct. 3 — San Antonio, TX @ Majestic Theatre

Oct. 4 — Hidalgo, TX @ Payne Arena

Oct. 5 — Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center

Oct. 6 — Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom

Oct. 10 — Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Oct. 12 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount

Oct. 18 — Toronto, ON @ Rebel

Oct. 20 — Boston, MA @ House of Blues

Oct. 24 — Wallingford, CT @ Toyota Oakdale Theatre

Oct. 25 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia

Oct. 26 — Washington DC @ The Theater at MGM National Harbor

Oct. 27 — Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte

Oct. 31 — Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

Nov. 1 — Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live

Nov. 2 — Miami, FL @ FPL Solar Amphitheatre