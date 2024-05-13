Venezuelan singer Danny Ocean is gearing up for his most extensive North American tour, “Reflexa,” spanning across 25 cities from September to November.
“Reflexa” is set to begin on September 12 in Seattle at Moore Theatre. From there, the “Me Rehuso” singer will make stops in various cities, including Portland, Denver, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Houston, Chicago, and Boston before wrapping up on November 2 in Miami at FPL Solar Amphitheatre.
Ocean’s tour follows his latest album, Reflexa, which has been met with critical acclaim worldwide. His multi-platinum hits have garnered almost ten billion streams.
In a statement, Billboard expressed, “Danny Ocean’s music doesn’t sound like anything out there right now… Reflexa is Danny’s most personal album yet, but it’s also his most sonically experimental… He’s real, raw, and overly honest about life, and a fierce protector of the art he puts out in the world.”
An exclusive artist presale begins on Tuesday, May 14 at 10 a.m. local time, followed by general on sale starting Friday May 17 at 10 a.m. local time.
A complete list of ticket-purchasing options and tour dates can be found below:
Danny Ocean Ticket Links
Danny Ocean tickets at MEGAseats
Danny Ocean tickets at Danny Ocean’s official website
Danny Ocean tickets at StubHub
Danny Ocean tickets at Ticket Club | Free membership code TICKETNEWS
Danny Ocean tickets at Vivid Seats
Reflexa Tour Dates
Sept. 13 — Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre
Sept. 14 — Vancouver, BC @ The Centre
Sept. 15 — Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
Sept. 18 — Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium
Sept. 20 — Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues
Sept. 21 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
Sept. 22 — San Francisco, CA @ Masonic
Sept. 27 — San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
Sept. 28 — Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues
Sept. 29 — Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre
Oct. 3 — San Antonio, TX @ Majestic Theatre
Oct. 4 — Hidalgo, TX @ Payne Arena
Oct. 5 — Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center
Oct. 6 — Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom
Oct. 10 — Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
Oct. 12 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount
Oct. 18 — Toronto, ON @ Rebel
Oct. 20 — Boston, MA @ House of Blues
Oct. 24 — Wallingford, CT @ Toyota Oakdale Theatre
Oct. 25 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia
Oct. 26 — Washington DC @ The Theater at MGM National Harbor
Oct. 27 — Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte
Oct. 31 — Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy
Nov. 1 — Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live
Nov. 2 — Miami, FL @ FPL Solar Amphitheatre