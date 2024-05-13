Edinburgh-based ticketing platform Citizen Ticket announced it acquired TicketSellers & Eventree, which has a significant operational experience in the event ticketing and booking industry.

TicketSellers & Eventree was founded by Mo (Melissa) Jones and Jimmy Hewson more than 25 years ago. It has partnered with some of the most popular events in the U.K. including Shambala Festival, End of the Road Festival, Southampton International Boat Show, among many others.

The acquisition deal also includes the TicketSellers’ 10-year-old accreditation software Eventree, that handles accreditation, advancing and operations at medium or large-scale festivals, tours and other events. It currently serves to Glastonbury Festival, Parklife, Isle of Wight, Reading & Leeds, Lost Village and Download.

The new agreement will see key members from TicketSellers joining Citizen Ticket, contributing extensive industry experience to the company. Founder Mo Jones will join Citizen Ticket as chairwoman, Phil Hayes will move to the role of chief product officer (CPO) and Liz Cobley, currently operations director at TicketSellers, will continue in the same role at the newly expanded company.

Following the buyout, Citizen Ticket aims to expand its client base with a better service thanks to its ally’s experience and innovative solutions. It plans to present its ticketing platform and Eventree internationally.

Commenting on the acquisition, TicketSellers current CEO Phil Hayes said that the company is “thrilled to become part of Citizen Ticket, marking a new chapter in our journey.”

“This acquisition opens the door to unparalleled opportunities, enabling us to enhance our services and reach new heights together,” Hayes said. “We’re excited for the synergies and innovation that this partnership promises for our clients and our future.”

“As the founder of TicketSellers, I couldn’t be prouder of this step forward,” founder Mo Jones added. “For years we’ve beaten offerings of major players in the market. Our new alliance offers even stronger tech and a bigger team to further demonstrate our value to event organizers.”

Harry Boisseau, Citizen Ticket CEO said that the deal “brings together an increased roster of renowned clients, genuinely innovative and market leading software, in the case of Eventree and above all, some highly credible and intelligent individuals with an undeniable track record in ticketing, software and events.”

Although the exact terms of the deal were not disclosed, it was revealed to be a multiple seven figure deal, executed through a combination of cash and equity.