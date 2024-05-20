Moroccan rapper French Montana will stop in 10 cities this summer as a part of the first leg of his “Gotta See It To Believe It” tour.

The exclusive run kicks-off in Wallingford, Connecticut at the Toyota Oakdale Theatre on August 1. From there, he’ll appear in Silver Spring, Chicago, Albany, and Pittsburgh, stopping at venues along the way like Buffalo RiverWorks, Toronto’s REBEL, Citizens House of Blues Boston, and Portsmouth Pavilion before wrapping-up at The Fillmore Philadelphia on August 25.

Throughout the tour, French Montana will be joined by Fabolous and Fivio Foreign.

The Bronx-raised rapper, who first rose to fame in 2013 with his debut LP Excuse My French, has since released three more records, including his most recent full-length, 2021’s They Got Amnesia. Over the years, he garnered attention with hits like “Pop That” featuring Rick Ross, Drake, and Lil Wayne, “Unforgettable” featuring Swae Lee, and “No Stylist” with Drake. Earlier this year, he dropped the EP Mac & Cheese 5.

Find French Montana’s full list of upcoming tour dates, as well as various ticketing options, below:

French Montana Tickets

French Montana Tickets at MEGASeats (use code TICKETNEWS for 10% off your order)

French Montana Tickets at Artist Official Site

French Montana Tickets at StubHub

French Montana Tickets at Vivid Seats

French Montana Tickets at Ticket Club

French Montana | Gotta See It To Believe It Tour 2024

Thu Aug 01 — Wallingford, CT — Toyota Oakdale Theatre

Fri Aug 02 — Silver Spring, MD — The Fillmore Silver Spring

Thu Aug 08 — Buffalo, NY — Buffalo RiverWorks

Sat Aug 10 — Chicago, IL — Radius Chicago

Thu Aug 15 — Toronto, ON — REBEL

Fri Aug 16 – Albany, NY – The Palace Theatre

Sat Aug 17 — Boston, MA — Citizens House of Blues Boston

Thu Aug 22 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE

Sat Aug 24 – Portsmouth, VA – Portsmouth Pavilion

Sun Aug 25 — Philadelphia, PA — The Fillmore Philadelphia