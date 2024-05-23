The Green Bay Packers have launched a new platform designed to make it easier for fans to plan trips to both home and away games.

The new service, known as Packers Travel, is operated by BookSeats and allows fans access to specialized accommodation options, customized flight plans, and game ticket packages – all bundled together to create an inclusive travel experience.

One of the key features of Packers Travel is the significant cost savings available to users who bundle two or more services, unlocking discounts of up to 30%.

Craig Benzel, the Packers’ vice-president of sales and business development, expressed enthusiasm about the new platform, stating:

“We’re looking forward to offering our fans unique and customizable experiences with Packers Travel, a BookSeats experience. From traveling around the country to cheer on the team on the road to celebrating Packers games at historic Lambeau Field, we know our fans enjoy making lifelong memories in conjunction with football season. We’re excited to provide this innovative way for fans to plan trips to see the Packers wherever they take the field.”

Joseph DeMarinis, founder and chief executive of BookSeats, shared his excitement about the partnership, saying, “We are honoured and excited to have been chosen as the fan travel technology partner of the Green Bay Packers, bringing ‘Packers Travel’ to Packers fans globally.”

“At BookSeats, we are dedicated to enhancing fan engagement, streamlining convenience, and deepening the connection between fans and their favourite team. We are thrilled to be trusted and selected for this endeavour alongside one of the most iconic sports brands in the world.”

The launch of Packers Travel coincides with the release of the Packers’ schedule for the upcoming 2024-2025 season. Following three preseason games, the Packers will kick off their regular season at home against the Indianapolis Colts on September 15.