K-pop group TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT) is currently crossing the world on their “ACT: PROMISE” tour. While the group is set to stop in the U.S. and Japan, fans were astonished to see some of the ticket prices listed on Ticketmaster.

Tickets originally went on sale for around $200 each, but once tickets were listed for resale — on Ticketmaster’s Verified Resale platform — fans noticed tickets listed for exorbitantly higher prices. One fan called out the ticketing giant for adding more than £100 onto the price of tickets, noting that “they’re saying they’re battling scalpers when they’re literally scamming people themselves?”

Ticketmaster also received backlash for restricting transfer, meaning that fans were unable to transfer their tickets to other Ticketmaster accounts.

Fans also noted that a pair of tickets were listed for over $1 million each. After adding in Ticketmaster’s infamous service charges and fees, those two tickets would cost $2.6 million. Many took to social media to share their frustration and laugh at the skyrocketed number.

 

While it’s important to note that this is just the listing price — and does not mean the tickets will actually sell at this price — the unattainable price tag showcases how inflated ticket prices have become. This follows that Ticketmaster and its parent company Live Nation are subjects of an antitrust lawsuit, which is allegedly due later this month by the Department of Justice.

Find TXT’s upcoming tour dates, as well as various ticket options, below:

TXT | ACT: PROMISE Tour Dates

May 14 | Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome
May 18 | Oakland, CA @ Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
May 21-22 | Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena
May 26 | Houston, TX @ Minute Maid Park
May 29 | Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
June 1-2 | New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
June 5-6 | Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena
June 8 | Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena

