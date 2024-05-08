K-pop group TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT) is currently crossing the world on their “ACT: PROMISE” tour. While the group is set to stop in the U.S. and Japan, fans were astonished to see some of the ticket prices listed on Ticketmaster.

Tickets originally went on sale for around $200 each, but once tickets were listed for resale — on Ticketmaster’s Verified Resale platform — fans noticed tickets listed for exorbitantly higher prices. One fan called out the ticketing giant for adding more than £100 onto the price of tickets, noting that “they’re saying they’re battling scalpers when they’re literally scamming people themselves?”

Ticketmaster also received backlash for restricting transfer, meaning that fans were unable to transfer their tickets to other Ticketmaster accounts.

ticketmaster adding £100+ onto the price of tickets when they’re resale is so stupid, they’re saying they’re battling scalpers when they’re literally scamming people theirselves? if ur not gonna allow us to directly transfer to each other then make it face value @Ticketmaster pic.twitter.com/eToa3xjOrM — rach (@tayillie) May 3, 2024

Its funny how their terms say u cant sell ur ticket for more than face value but they do through resale — Daniel C (@Daniel61546780) May 3, 2024

Hey @TXT_bighit I find a little bit UNFAIR the prices of your US tour. Why is so pricey in California but not in Georgia? Also, it’s cheaper to see @Adele than seeing you and the price of a ticket in LA is almost getting a Coachella ticket. How on earth?! — Ferdie Balderas (@indieferdie) May 8, 2024

Fans also noted that a pair of tickets were listed for over $1 million each. After adding in Ticketmaster’s infamous service charges and fees, those two tickets would cost $2.6 million. Many took to social media to share their frustration and laugh at the skyrocketed number.

anybody wanna see txt with me 🤭 going by myself and dont want to buy both 😩 pic.twitter.com/aXzLujnPM2 — 🪷 sangwoo’s gf ♡⁺¹ SEEING PIWON (@lovelyyungi) May 5, 2024

2 tickets for txt listed at 1 million a piece on ticketmaster rn I- — avi ☆彡 #GOLDENHOUR (@in_finitelove) May 5, 2024

My friend sent this to our gc and what do you MEAN a Section 200 TXT ticket is 1 million DOLLARS 🧍🏻‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/YElD52dOP1 — kit 🍒🐻 | #1 Couprang and #1 Ribo (@cherryhaebear) May 5, 2024

While it’s important to note that this is just the listing price — and does not mean the tickets will actually sell at this price — the unattainable price tag showcases how inflated ticket prices have become. This follows that Ticketmaster and its parent company Live Nation are subjects of an antitrust lawsuit, which is allegedly due later this month by the Department of Justice.

Find TXT’s upcoming tour dates, as well as various ticket options, below:

TXT | ACT: PROMISE Tour Dates

May 14 | Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome

May 18 | Oakland, CA @ Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

May 21-22 | Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena

May 26 | Houston, TX @ Minute Maid Park

May 29 | Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

June 1-2 | New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

June 5-6 | Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena

June 8 | Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena