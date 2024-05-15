The deathcore group Lorna Shore is hitting the road this fall for a North American headlining run with a stacked lineup.

The trek is slated to kick-off at Montreal’s MTELUS on September 19 before hitting cities like Toronto, Atlanta, St. Louis, New Orleans, San Antonio, Phoenix, and Los Angeles. Along the way, they’ll appear at Chicago’s Radius, Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City, The Agora in Cleveland, Boston’s MGM Music Hall at Fenway, and The Fillmore Philadelphia before wrapping-up at the Toyota Oakdale Theatre in Wallingford, Connecticut on October 30.

Whitechapel, Kublai Khan TX, and Sanguisugabogg will provide support.

General on sale tickets will be available starting Friday, May 17 at 10 a.m. local time with the code SOUNDCHECK. Various presales will be up-for-grabs throughout the week.

Lorna Shore will be touring in support of their most recent album, Pain Remains, and will play the record in its entirety. The LP, released in 2022, features “Pain Remains I: Dancing Like Flames” and “Sun//Eater,” follows 2021’s To the Hellfire and Immortal from 2020. The group can also be found performing this year at Louder Than Life and Aftershock.

Find Lorna Shore’s full list of upcoming tour dates, as well as various ticketing options, below:

Lorna Shore Tickets

Lorna Shore Tickets at MEGASeats

Lorna Shore Tickets at Lorna Shore’s Official Site

Lorna Shore Tickets at StubHub

Lorna Shore Tickets at Vivid Seats

Lorna Shore Tickets at Ticket Club

Lorna Shore 2024 North American Tour

09/19 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS

09/20 – Toronto, ON @ HISTORY

09/21 – Moon Township, PA @ UPMC Events Center

09/22 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Special Events Center

09/24 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live Orlando

09/25 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

09/27 – Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life

09/28 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

09/29 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Diamond Ballroom

09/30 – The Midland Theatre @ Kansas City, MO

10/02 – New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore New Orleans

10/03 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues

10/04 – San Antonio, TX @ Boeing Center at Tech Port

10/05 – Dallas, TX @ Southside Ballroom

10/07 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

10/08 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl

10/10 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues

10/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

10/12 – Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Fest

10/14 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

10/15 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

10/17 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

10/18 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

10/19 – Omaha, NE @ Steelhouse Omaha

10/20 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore Minneapolis

10/22 – Chicago, IL @ Radius

10/23 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit

10/24 – Cleveland, OH @ The Agora

10/25 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

10/27 – New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom

10/28 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

10/29 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia

10/30 – Wallingford, CT @ Toyota Oakdale Theatre