The deathcore group Lorna Shore is hitting the road this fall for a North American headlining run with a stacked lineup.
The trek is slated to kick-off at Montreal’s MTELUS on September 19 before hitting cities like Toronto, Atlanta, St. Louis, New Orleans, San Antonio, Phoenix, and Los Angeles. Along the way, they’ll appear at Chicago’s Radius, Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City, The Agora in Cleveland, Boston’s MGM Music Hall at Fenway, and The Fillmore Philadelphia before wrapping-up at the Toyota Oakdale Theatre in Wallingford, Connecticut on October 30.
Whitechapel, Kublai Khan TX, and Sanguisugabogg will provide support.
General on sale tickets will be available starting Friday, May 17 at 10 a.m. local time with the code SOUNDCHECK. Various presales will be up-for-grabs throughout the week.
Lorna Shore will be touring in support of their most recent album, Pain Remains, and will play the record in its entirety. The LP, released in 2022, features “Pain Remains I: Dancing Like Flames” and “Sun//Eater,” follows 2021’s To the Hellfire and Immortal from 2020. The group can also be found performing this year at Louder Than Life and Aftershock.
Find Lorna Shore’s full list of upcoming tour dates, as well as various ticketing options, below:
Lorna Shore Tickets
Lorna Shore Tickets at MEGASeats
Lorna Shore Tickets at Lorna Shore’s Official Site
Lorna Shore Tickets at StubHub
Lorna Shore Tickets at Vivid Seats
Lorna Shore Tickets at Ticket Club
Lorna Shore 2024 North American Tour
09/19 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS
09/20 – Toronto, ON @ HISTORY
09/21 – Moon Township, PA @ UPMC Events Center
09/22 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Special Events Center
09/24 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live Orlando
09/25 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
09/27 – Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life
09/28 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
09/29 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Diamond Ballroom
09/30 – The Midland Theatre @ Kansas City, MO
10/02 – New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore New Orleans
10/03 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues
10/04 – San Antonio, TX @ Boeing Center at Tech Port
10/05 – Dallas, TX @ Southside Ballroom
10/07 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
10/08 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl
10/10 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues
10/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
10/12 – Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Fest
10/14 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
10/15 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
10/17 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
10/18 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium
10/19 – Omaha, NE @ Steelhouse Omaha
10/20 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore Minneapolis
10/22 – Chicago, IL @ Radius
10/23 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit
10/24 – Cleveland, OH @ The Agora
10/25 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring
10/27 – New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom
10/28 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
10/29 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia
10/30 – Wallingford, CT @ Toyota Oakdale Theatre