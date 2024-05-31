Canadian pop-rock sensation Marianas Trench announced their 2024 North American tour, “Force of Nature.” Special guests Cassadee Pope, Grayscale, Girlfriends, and Pio are scheduled to provide support on select dates.

The tour is slated to kick-off on September 12 in Berkeley at The UC Theatre Taube Family Music Hall. From there, the multi-platinum-selling band is set to make its way across numerous cities in the U.S., including Dallas, Orlando, Atlanta, New York, Boston, Chicago, and Salt Lake City before wrapping-up on October 19 in Portland at McMenamins Crystal Ballroom.

The Canadian leg of the tour is set to begin on November 16 in Halifax, Nova Scotia at Light House Arts Centre with the final performance scheduled for December 12 in Vancouver at Orpheum.

“There is no greater feeling than the thunderous roar of thousands of Trenchers permeating our eardrums when we set foot on stage to perform,” Matt Web of Marianas Trench said in a statement. “We have longed for this feeling, dearly, over the last few years, and are f&*king thrilled to be back with the Force of Nature tour, coming to a city near you soon!”

General ticket sales will open on Friday, May 31, at 10 a.m. local time. A complete list of tour dates and ticket-purchasing options can be found below:

Marianas Trench Tickets

Marianas Trench tickets at MEGAseats

Marianas Trench tickets at marianastrench.net

Marianas Trench tickets at StubHub

Marianas Trench tickets at Ticket Club | Free membership code TICKETNEWS

Marianas Trench tickets at Vivid Seats

Force of Nature Tour Dates

September 12 – Berkeley, CA – The UC Theatre Taube Family Music Hall ^

September 14 – Anaheim, CA – House of Blues ^

September 15 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren ^

September 17 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues *

September 18 – Houston, TX – House of Blues *

September 20 – Orlando, FL – House of Blues *

September 21 – Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theatre *

September 22 – Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works *

September 24 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore *

September 25 – Charlotte, NC – The Underground *

September 27 – New York, NY – Irving Plaza *

September 30 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore *

October 1 – Boston, MA – Citizens House of Blues *

October 3 – Pittsburgh, PA – The Roxian Theatre *

October 4 – Cleveland, OH – Agora Ballroom *

October 5 – Columbus, OH – The Bluestone *

October 7- Buffalo, NY – Electric City %*

October 8 – Grand Rapids, MI – GLC Live at 20 Monroe *

October 9 – Chicago, IL – House of Blues *

October 11 – Milwaukee, WI – The Rave %*

October 12 – Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore *

October 13 – Omaha, NE – The Admiral *

October 15 – Denver, CO – Summit *

October 16 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot *

October 18 – Seattle, WA – Moore Theatre #

October 19 – Portland, OR – McMenamins Crystal Ballroom #

Force of Nature Canadian Tour Dates

November 16 – Halifax, NS – Light House Arts Centre **

November 18 – Moncton, NB – Casino New Brunswick **

November 20 – Montreal, QC – MTELUS **

November 22 – Ottawa, ON – National Arts Centre, Southam Hall **

November 23 – Kitchener, ON – Centre In The Square **

November 25 – Hamilton, ON – FirstOntario Concert Hall **

November 26 – London, ON – Centennial Hall **

November 29 – Windsor, ON – Caesars Windsor Colosseum **

November 30 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY **

December 3 – Thunder Bay, ON – Thunder Bay Community Auditorium **

December 4 – Winnipeg, MB – Burton Cummings Theatre **

December 6 – Regina, SK – Conexus Arts Centre **

December 7 – Edmonton, AB – Midway Music Hall **

December 9 – Medicine Hat, AB – Co-op Place **

December 10 – Calgary, AB – Grey Eagle Event Centre **

December 12 – Vancouver, BC – Orpheum **

^ – Grayscale and Piao

* – Cassadee Pope and Piao

# – Girlfriends and Piao

** – LØLØ