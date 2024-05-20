The Muddy Roots Music Festival is making its return to Cookeville, Tennessee, from August 20 to September 1 at the Junebug Boogie Ranch. Set to headline this year are All Them Witches, Gogol Bordello, and High on Fire.

Known for their psychedelic and blues-infused rock, All Them Witches are scheduled to make their debut at the festival, while High on Fire’s performance follows their extensive spring tour, which wrapped up on May 18 in Chicago.

The festival is set to feature performances from a mix of genres, ranging from rock and punk to folk and metal. Alongside the headliners, Slim Cessna’s Auto Club, Negative Approach, Adolescents, Weedeater, Harley Poe, Sunny War, and Bonginator are slated to perform.

Other acts scheduled to take the stage are Crazy & the Brains, Defiant State, Distorted Times, Holy Locust, Little Foot, Nicky Diamonds, Possessed by Paul James, and The Bandit Queen of Sorrows, among many others.

Additionally, the festival offers free camping, free hot showers, and a BYOB policy. For additional information and ticket information, visit the Muddy Roots Festival’s official website. A complete list of performers can be found below: