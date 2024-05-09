The K-Pop stars of NCT Dream are crossing Latin America, the U.S., and Europe on their NCT Dream World Tour this year.
As previously announced, the world tour — dubbed “<The Dream Show 3: Dream ()Scape>” — will stop in cities across Asia, including a gig in Jakarta, Indonesia later this month. From there, they’ll stop in China, Thailand, Singapore, and the Phillippines before kicking-off their Latin America trek in Bogata, Columbia on August 31.
The U.S. run will begin on September 12, stopping in venues across the country like the Oakland Arena, Washington, D.C.’s Capital One Arena, and the United Center in Chicago. The world tour will wrap-up in Europe with shows in Denmark, Germany, and France before a final stop at London’s OVO Arena Wembley.
The tour marks the group’s biggest global outing to-date.
Latin America presale tickets will be available via the Weverse fan club on Monday, May 13, followed by European tickets on Wednesday, May 15. On Thursday, May 16, U.S. fans can score presale tickets. A general on sale for Europe and the U.S. is set to kick-off on Friday, May 17 at 10 a.m. local time and 3 p.m. local time, respectively.
NCT Dream, the third sub-unit of the boyband NCT, formed in 2016, garnering attention with hits like “Hot Saurce,” “Beatbox,” and “Glitch Mode.” They released three studio albums, including ISTG, which dropped in July 2023. This year, they returned with the EP Dream()scape this March, featuring the single “Smoothie.”
Find NCT Dream’s full list of upcoming tour dates below, as well as various ticketing options:
2024 NCT DREAM WORLD TOUR <THE DREAM SHOW 3 : DREAM( )SCAPE>
Sat May 18 – Jakarta, Indonesia – GBK Stadium
Sat Jun 15 – Hong Kong, China – AsiaWorld-Arena
Sun Jun 16 – Hong Kong, China – AsiaWorld-Arena
Sat Jun 22 – Bangkok, Thailand – Rajamangala National Stadium
Sun Jun 23 – Bangkok, Thailand – Rajamangala National Stadium
Sat Jun 29 – Kallang, Singapore – Singapore Indoor Stadium
Sun Jun 30 – Kallang, Singapore – Singapore Indoor Stadium
Sat Aug 10 – Manila, Philippines – SM Mall of Asia Arena
Sun Aug 11 – Manila, Philippines – SM Mall of Asia Arena
Sat Aug 31 – Bogota, Colombia – Movistar Arena
Mon Sep 02 – São Paulo, Brazil – Espaço Unimed
Thu Sep 05 – Santiago, Chile – Movistar Arena
Mon Sep 09 – Mexico City, Mexico – Palacio de los Deportes
Thu Sep 12 – Los Angeles, CA – Intuit Dome
Sat Sep 14 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena
Tue Sep 17 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena
Thu Sep 19 – Duluth, GA – Gas South Arena
Sat Sep 21 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena
Tue Sep 24 – Washington, D.C. – Capital One Arena
Thu Sep 26 – Chicago, IL – United Center
Wed Oct 30 – Rotterdam, Netherlands – Rotterdam Ahoy*
Sun Nov 3 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena*
Wed Nov 6 – Berlin, Germany – Uber Arena*
Sat Nov 9 – Paris, France – Adidas Arena*
Tue Nov 12 – London, UK – OVO Arena Wembley*