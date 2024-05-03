The San Antonio Spurs revealed their participation in The NBA Paris Games 2025, marking a milestone in the franchise’s international engagement. The Spurs will take on the Indiana Pacers in two regular-season games on January 23 and 25, 2025, making it the first time the NBA has hosted two regular-season games in Paris within the same season.

San Antonio Spurs CEO RC Buford expressed enthusiasm about the opportunity, emphasizing the organization’s deep-rooted international connections and the importance of connecting with fans worldwide.

“Playing in Paris has been an incredible experience for our organization in the past, and we are thrilled for the opportunity to be a part of The NBA Paris Games 2025,” Buford said in a statement. “Thanks to our deep international history, we are fortunate to have Spurs fans in France, across Europe and around the world. We are excited to continue to honor that legacy by purposefully connecting and engaging with our fans in France on and off the court.”

The Spurs have a rich history of international involvement since their inception in the NBA in 1976, with a roster that has included over 50 international players, including seven hailing from France.

The upcoming NBA Paris Games 2025 will mark the Spurs’ fourth and fifth appearances in France, building upon previous games played in Paris in 2003 and 2006 and one in Lyon in 2006.

Fans looking to witness the historic matchups in Paris can register and gain access to exclusive presale information by visiting NBA.com/Paris.

Details regarding ticket sales, venue, game times, and surrounding events have yet to be announced.