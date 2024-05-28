The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts announced the details regarding the upcoming Broadway Center Stage production of the award-winning musical “Nine.” Directed and choreographed by three-time Tony winner Andy Blankenbuehler (Hamilton, Bandstand, In the Heights), the show stars Steven Pasquale as Guido Contini, Shereen Ahmed as Claudia, and three-time Tony Award-nominee Carolee Carmello as Liliane La Fleur.

Featuring a score by Maury Yeston and a book by Arthur Kopit, “Nine” will run between August 2 to 11 in the Eisenhower Theater at the Kennedy Center.

In addition to Pasquale, Ahmed, and Carmello, the musical will include Sasha Hutchings as Our Lady of the Spa, Lesli Margherita as Saraghina, Academy Award and Tony Award nominee Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio as Guido’s Mother, Jen Sese as Stephanie Necrophorus, Tony Award nominee Elizabeth Stanley as Luisa Contini and Michelle Veintimilla as Carla Albanese. The full cast will be revealed at a later date.

Adapted from the Oscar–winning Federico Fellini film 8 ½, “Nine” tells the story of the fictional celebrated director Guido Contini who suffers from “director’s block” as well as a strained marriage to the neglected Luisa. “As he retreats into his mind, where a parade of women—lovers past and present—bombards his senses and throws reality into question,” stated in the introduction of the show.

“Working on ‘Nine’ has long been a dream of mine,” Blankenbuehler said in a statement.

“Theatre lovers all know how glorious these songs will sound with this unbelievable cast of actors, but I’m also very excited to bring this deeply complicated and rich story of love, creativity, and acceptance to life through dance. With Maury Yeston’s unbelievable score, anything is possible.”

Jeffrey Finn, Broadway Center Stage Artistic Director and Kennedy Center Vice President and Executive Producer of Theater, said Blankenbuehler had a unique gift to integrate a vision of song, dance, story, and character.

“I am elated to have him back at the Kennedy Center and work together on this glorious, moving, one-of-a-kind musical. With this incredible cast, this new production of Nine is a not-to-be-missed event,” he added.

The creative team for the upcoming show will include musical direction by Lily Ling, scenic design by Tony winner Derek McLane, lighting design by Cory Pattak, costume design by Alejo Vietti, sound design by Haley Parcher, and wig design by Tom Watson. The production stage manager is Matthew Lacey. Casting is by Geoff Josselson.

The original production of “Nine” premiered in 1982, under the direction of Tommy Tune, and won five Tony Awards, including Best Musical and Best Original Score.

