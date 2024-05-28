The Broadway League has unveiled the end-of-season statistics for the 2023-2024 Broadway season. Broadway grossed a cumulative $1.54 billion over 71 productions, a figure nearly mirroring the previous season’s $1.58 billion. With an audience attendance of 12.3 million, Broadway theaters managed to fill almost 90% of available seats.

The 2023-2024 season’s gross of $1,539,278,706 represents a slight dip of 2.4% from the previous season. This marginal decline is primarily attributed to a decrease in average ticket prices, which fell to $125.27 from $128.43. Despite this, attendance saw a small uptick to 12,287,708 admissions, coming close with the 12.2 million from the previous year.

Jason Laks, Interim President of the Broadway League, highlighted the industry’s offerings, noting that “audiences are responding to the incredible variety of plays, musicals, and specials that we have on Broadway.”

“Broadway continues to provide a dynamic space for audiences and artists to explore diverse worlds and narratives together and remains a place where everyone can find something they will love to see,” Laks said.

Several productions stood out this season. “Lempicka,” which concluded its run on May 19, filled 97% of its seats at the Longacre Theatre during its final week, achieving its highest weekly gross of $588,388.30. Consistently strong performers included “The Lion King,” “Cabaret,” “Hamilton,” “Wicked,” and “Merrily We Roll Along,” with the latter set to close in July.

Fifteen shows earned over $1 million at the box office. These included perennial favorites like “The Lion King” ($2.03 million), “Hamilton,” and “Wicked,” alongside newer productions like “Hell’s Kitchen” and “The Great Gatsby.”

The 2023-2024 season saw theaters operating at an impressive 89.63% capacity, nearly matching the pre-pandemic 2018-2019 season’s 89.75%. In terms of weekly performance, Broadway maintained 1,471 playing weeks, only slightly down from the previous season. Attendance per playing week also rose to 8,353, compared to 8,333 in 2022-2023.

The season introduced 39 new productions: 21 musicals, 16 plays, and two specials. Shows like “An Enemy of the People” and “The Outsiders” achieved notable capacity figures, with the former reaching 103.2%.