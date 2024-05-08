Broadway’s “Lempicka” is saying goodbye to the stage, with its final performance scheduled for May 19.

Lempicka” blends history with artistry to tell the story of Tamara de Lempicka, a Polish painter who navigates the tumultuous backdrop of the Russian Revolution. Despite its closing, the musical leaves behind a legacy marked by Amber Iman and Eden Espinosa, both 2024 Tony nominees. Espinosa takes on the titular character, while Iman plays Rafaela, Tamara’s muse and confidante.

The musical began its previews at the Longacre Theatre on March 19. Despite facing challenges at the box office, “Lempicka” garnered acclaim for its layered narrative and performances.

“Lempicka” features lyrics, an original concept, and a book by Carson Kreitzer, alongside Matt Gould’s music. The ensemble cast includes Beth Leavel, Andrew Samonsky, and George Abud under the direction of Rachel Chavkin. Raja Feather Kelly takes on choreography, with scenic and costume designs by Riccardo Hernández and Paloma Young.

“We are so proud of our production and the family of artists and artisans who’ve shaped it,” producers Seaview and Jenny Niederhoffer said in a statement. “Few knew better than Tamara de Lempicka that art isn’t easy but always worth the effort.”

